Learner Reviews & Feedback for Empowering Yourself in a Post-Truth World by The State University of New York

4.4
stars
13 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

The post-truth world is a divided and partisan environment in which factual information has been displaced by subjective and biased viewpoints. Facts and expertise no longer matter when isolated communities deny truth and scientific reasoning in favor of whatever information suits their needs or aligns with their beliefs. Social media and emerging technologies have the power to connect global participants in a meaningful way; yet, they have also led to disconnected communities that fail to communicate past their own self-imposed boundaries. In this course, you will gain insights to recognize your own biases and identify preconceptions in today’s dynamic social information environment. Through metaliteracy, you will practice self-reflective, metacognitive processes and reexamine fixed mindsets. Together, we will consider the importance of facts and expertise in reinventing a truthful world based on inclusive communities of trust. This course will empower you to be a reflective consumer and a creative, responsible producer of information, and to raise and share your voice in this post-truth milieu....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Empowering Yourself in a Post-Truth World

By David V

Mar 29, 2021

The course is great the final project is not I have waited 2 months for a grade, the scoring of other projects is somewhat odd as well as some of the projects I reviewed were almost a year old one other thing is some of the projects were formatted in such a way that you need to download to review, they may have been good but I do not want to download unknown material, would give a five star if not for the final project. you must score 100% on the final project to pass this course which for most is difficult at best the grading system is flawed and needs to be reworked in order for a better review

By Fernando S

Mar 8, 2021

Excellent course, with the most relevant information on the concepts of a post-truth world and on metalliteracy. I highly recommend it to everyone, regardless of their area of stury!

By Vasudevan P

Dec 18, 2021

Eventhough I was aware of the post-truth world, this course got me indepth knowledge of the subject and ways to challenge this phenomenon. It was worth doing this course

By lillykainz

Dec 15, 2020

Great course. Everyone , who is really interested in information must take this MOOC

By Else L

Sep 5, 2020

Very interesting approach, congrats!

