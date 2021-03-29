By David V•
Mar 29, 2021
The course is great the final project is not I have waited 2 months for a grade, the scoring of other projects is somewhat odd as well as some of the projects I reviewed were almost a year old one other thing is some of the projects were formatted in such a way that you need to download to review, they may have been good but I do not want to download unknown material, would give a five star if not for the final project. you must score 100% on the final project to pass this course which for most is difficult at best the grading system is flawed and needs to be reworked in order for a better review
By Fernando S•
Mar 8, 2021
Excellent course, with the most relevant information on the concepts of a post-truth world and on metalliteracy. I highly recommend it to everyone, regardless of their area of stury!
By Vasudevan P•
Dec 18, 2021
Eventhough I was aware of the post-truth world, this course got me indepth knowledge of the subject and ways to challenge this phenomenon. It was worth doing this course
By lillykainz•
Dec 15, 2020
Great course. Everyone , who is really interested in information must take this MOOC
By Else L•
Sep 5, 2020
Very interesting approach, congrats!