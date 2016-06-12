SH
Sep 14, 2018
Very informative! Various concepts were highlighted to help me design increasingly engaging content for my readers. Will recommend it to everyone seeking to enhance their content strategy skills.
PN
Dec 19, 2019
I learned exactly what I expected to learn, especially the clear distinction between Content Strategy and Content Marketing and how to truly "engage" the audience. Very happy with the course :)
By Denise D•
Jun 12, 2016
This course fell far below my expectations and failed to rise to the level I've expected in comparisons to other courses I've taken via Coursera. A few of the issues:
-Very basic information. If you have any marketing and/or messaging experience you will most likely be bored by the course.
- For a course that focuses on engagement, very little mixed media use.
-Timing issues of informational slides (usually too short.)
-As someone who is a paid adjunct I did not value paying for the course, only to discover I'd have to review other students' work.
-As a professional I did not feel the need to be reviewed by others, or share (for free) any input. The course did allow me to just space through and then submit with no actual answer, but doing so does impact your final pass/fail.
-I signed up with the intent to take all five courses. Fortunately, I planned on paying for one at a time. After a disappointing course one, I will not be taking the additional four.
By whitney w•
Mar 2, 2020
The instructors did a great job outlining the business concepts, and the short videos broke down the content into manageable bites. However, if Coursera is going to continue to charge for this course, it must update the content and the readings. There were no new media examples -- only old media. And the readings, which were published in 2009, were extremely dated. One talked about the "new frontier" of mobile!
Originally, I'd planned to pursue the certificate, but I can't justify the expense if I'm going to be consuming such outdated information.
Also, I was pretty disappointed with the quality of student work I had to evaluate as well as the quality of the evaluations I received.
Overall, I learned a number of business concepts that will likely prove useful in my job, and the instructors were clearly knowledgable and concise. However, if Coursera/Northwestern is going to continue to offer this course/certificate in this ever-changing digital landscape, it probably needs to update the readings and examples annually.
By Thomas T•
Jan 29, 2019
There is good focus on experience, brand, and importance of getting to know the audience, which is important. However, it loses stars for me on the dated-ness of some of the data referred to. In this discipline (content strategy, content marketing) I get fundamental principles don't change at the pace that technology changes, but referencing data almost nine years old is a long time. Perhaps more current data would be helpful, as well as more current text downloads students can learn from.
By Dario R•
Jul 27, 2017
Comparing it to other courses I followed online this is full of great quality content and I'm totally satisfied. I really like the style of communication used in the videos and the way the course is structured.
By Phillip D•
Feb 22, 2021
This is a solid course in content strategy, but in many ways it is very out of date. Though the copyright says 2016, it feels like it was written in 2008, before the iPhone and smartphones became the juggernauts they are. Most of the examples are from a decade ago and use newspapers. But now in 2020 it is clear that any content strategy will be much more focussed on social media, blogs, websites and apps. So overall solid course but badly needs updateing.
By Jessica S•
Nov 6, 2020
Very interesting for someone who never did any marketing or content writing before. This course introduced me to the world of content writing, which is a field I might pursue, as my writing skills are excellent, and there are many job openings for content writers that enable one to work from home. In addition, I found that learning about targeting an audience when creating content actually has improved my own ability to offer my students content that appeals more to them, while doing so within the greater parameters of the English curriculum.
By Paul H•
May 13, 2018
A great course, offering a brad foundation of knowledge and useful case studies and real world scenarios. Would highly recommend for those looking to brush up on the latest and essential content strategy concepts.
By ahmad z•
Sep 16, 2016
really great for practicing in biz, I am in middle of creating a slimming solution and I really love people, to help them be healthy and beautiful easy way, I use this course material in creation of my new biz.
By Aneeza S•
Dec 18, 2018
I juts loved this course, it really helped me in understanding about content strategy and assessing the needs of the audience. I am really looking forward to learn next four courses too soon.
By Jolie T•
Aug 10, 2017
Very well thought out and useful information delivered in an understandable way. The topics covered have already proved useful in my organizational development and employee engagement work.
By Dhanu K V•
Mar 25, 2021
This course immensely helped in my career life. I'm much obliged to the mentors.
By DEBORAH D•
Jun 17, 2020
Beautifully presented, insightful and applicable to work!
By Maritza P•
May 24, 2016
Very Informative Wish there were more examples uesed
By Siddhant M•
May 17, 2018
The examples really made this course amazing.
By Aniruddho M•
Jul 14, 2020
great points, well paced, excellent speakers
By Erin M•
Feb 9, 2021
Useful strategies for thinking about audiences, but the social/mobile elements of the course are out of date.
By Hanna P•
May 8, 2018
This course can resonate with all levels of professionals. For those who have less experience, this course will work as a principle as to become a successful content strategist, and for experienced ones, the talks and case studies shown through the course will be highly useuful for editing/planning/effectively evaluate your current work. I have more than 10 years of experience in message development, content strategy and thought leadership, and this course brought a very fresh perspective on why I do for what I do.
By Collin F•
Jan 5, 2021
Excellent course! I recommend the professors discuss multi-sided platform business models, which traditional media companies must begin using to make their strategies relevant for the 21st century. Nevertheless, if your goal is to gain industry knowledge about the media industry and how to exists within it, you must absolutely take this course. BTW, I took this course because I am starting up a podcast. The course definitely gave me food for thought.
By AL S D•
Jul 27, 2021
This is a great course for content strategists. The lecturers were really impressive as they talked in light of research and reference. Not to mention, the case study assignment gave a granular understanding and a hands-on experience on the concept of audience engagement. Thanks to Coursera authority, all the associated lecturers and the peer who reviewed and evaluated my assignment.
By Lisa L•
Nov 20, 2020
What can I say other than I learned an enormous amount of information that I could see immediately applicable in my organization. What I learned in this course helped me understand where my organization is going with its products. I've been able to leverage this knowledge to gain more responsibility with regards to the content developed by my editorial team.
By David W•
Oct 24, 2016
An incredibly insightful course which gives you the theory and science to create the content which will simply break through to your audience. The further reading is really great as well on its own. the whole sequence of courses together are the best professional learning i have ever found on the subject.
By Abhra C•
Apr 24, 2020
Its a fantastic course to know the basics of content strategy, creating consumer persona and guide ont he tone/ voice of the message. In today's time when digital space demands new, fresh contents everyday, this course comes handy for practical marketeers.
By Neha K•
Oct 12, 2018
Absolutely fantastic course. Built in small bites that are easy to digest and understand. Delivered with great clarity and simplicity. Made me think, and apply what I know, and in many places amend/unlearn what I have known. Highly recommended!
By Ashmit K•
Dec 17, 2019
The course is designed to help people in developing content strategy, it gives you the essence of the topic without any unnecessary information. Ideal course for students working in print media, journalism or content creators.
By Natalia G•
Sep 22, 2021
Estoy haciendo la especialización completa y hasta ahora este curso en particular es el que más me ha gustado. Muy completo. Lleno de valiosa informacio´n no solo en las entrevitas, tambin en las lecturas. LO RECOMIENDO.