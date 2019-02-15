SC
Jul 6, 2019
The instructor is exceptionally clear in his delivery. It is a delight to watch his lectures. Many aspects of using Fusion 360 is covered without any hiccups.
HW
Mar 12, 2021
Students are downloading and duplicating other people's assignments. It is better to find someone to check for duplication before peer-review.
By Maliha A•
Feb 15, 2019
This course is amazing and I enjoyed learning. But one thing that can be improved it the students assistance - the week's discussion forum is becomes inactive after the week, and if the learner stuck anywhere in the design (like I experienced) there is no help form the course platform! :(
By Federico G d C•
Dec 5, 2018
Good content and managed to developed intermediate skills in Fusion 360. However, gets short in term of all simulation studies, should include other kind of designs, no just the drone, in order to view all the tool that offers this powerful software.
By Andrea A•
Jun 25, 2021
The course it has been amazing, I have learned many useful things and then making a drone is very fun.
Thanks very much to all Autodesk and Coursera staff!! Now I begin the last course of this specialation.
I think to enroll also to others courses in the future.
Thanks again!!
By Rahul T•
Jan 9, 2019
Worth taking this course if you are interested and curious about Engineering Design and Fusion 360.
By Lev G•
Feb 20, 2019
This is probably the best designed part of the course.
By Reka M•
Jun 9, 2018
Great course! But lot of repetition from the other courses in the Specialization
By Javier H S•
Mar 5, 2020
The drone thematic tires, and there are lot of repetitive topics that we have learned in the previous courses.
By Tamer A S•
Jul 4, 2020
This is not a course on a general design using Fusion. Instead, this is a course of designing quadcopter.
By Jens E•
Mar 13, 2022
This specialization should be called... `HOW DO I SEARCH FOR COMPONENTS FOR A DRONE ON THE INTERNET ´. You lose a lot of time searching for components for the drone, which could have been used for designing with Fusion 360. A waste of time in my opinion. If the assessment of the last assignment of each course takes at least one week, then this also means a significant financial loss for the student. Apparently the tutors from Autodesk don't take the evaluation of the course assignments very seriously, since about 80% of the submitted assignments by the fellow students are some crap. I could have saved myself a lot of time AND MONEY by also handing in csome rap to pass the course. Very frustrating... Autodesk should revise the specialization and take assignment evaluation more seriously.
By Zhou S•
Apr 25, 2020
This is a really good course. You can learn a lot if you just follow the path. The instructor has a good understanding of quadcopter. For example, he would explain what kind of improvements can be made after simulation instead of just showing steps. For me, this course helps me to apply structure thinkings in designing a product. Hope you can follow the instruction and also change something yourself based on the instructor's suggestions.
By Nada A A•
May 29, 2019
This course was really helpful by experiencing me to knowledge related to finishing the design process, validation and simulation. Also, I like the peer review assignment at the end of the course which encourages me to think about a new design and validate it.
By Gijs v d B•
Sep 27, 2021
Great course to get acquainted with the basics of CAD modeling. Completing all five courses of this specialization really helped me to get started in the 3D modeling space (without any prior knowledge).
By Sharath C•
Jul 7, 2019
By HABIMANA J W•
Mar 13, 2021
By Divye K•
Jul 22, 2020
I learned a lot and enjoyed a lot in this course.
Anybody interested in designing and engineering a product should take this course.
By Richard L D•
Jun 15, 2020
Well done course where it teaches you how to design a drone with different steps such as Extrude, Constraints, contacts
By MEDAM V K R•
Sep 17, 2020
Good course for learning Auto desk Fusion 360 applications with the live example model of modelling quadcopter
By Kasuntha M•
Sep 22, 2021
Great course to learn about Engineering Design Process using the fusion 360. I highly recomend this course.
By SHAILENDRA K S•
Jun 2, 2019
GREAT EXPERIENCE WITH THIS COURSE I HAVE LEAN LOTS OF THING ABOUT THIS SOFTWERE .....THANK YOU COURSERA....
By SARVESH M R•
Sep 22, 2020
This course gave me a clear idea of making a design from an engineering point of view!! Thanx Coursera.
By Ril H•
May 11, 2020
Well Done, The course covered the major aspects of engineering involved in Drone Design and Manufacture
By YASH B•
Jun 19, 2020
excellent course for students of mechanical engineering,this is the best course to learn about design.
By Dharmaraj•
Aug 23, 2020
a very good course for simulation and then redefining our design after simulation.. and for assembly
By Ernest W•
Feb 17, 2021
Great! It gives a lot of supplementary knowledge to previous course in specialization.
By Christian A•
Oct 18, 2020
This course has built me up, in the field of CAE using Fusion 360, I'm so glad.