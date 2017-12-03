KS
Jun 1, 2020
It is a course which every one must take not just for community service or career development but also for the knowledge of personal hygiene and to understand the suffering of people around the world
Jul 24, 2020
It was actually a tough course , well I learnt a lot about humanitarai crises as well as about the segregation of different kinds of waste. And the documentary on jail prisoners amazing
By Bernhard H•
Dec 3, 2017
As always, the EAWAG / EPFL courses are well structured and give a good overview while providing resources to further study certain topics of the moduls. In this case, the cooperation with ICRC and focus on humanitarian context adds another aspect to the topic. Highly recommended for practioners in the humanitarian field, but also general project managers to obtain enough overview to plan expert skills needed for interventions.
By Jorge Z G•
Feb 28, 2018
A highly recommended course for those of us who work in water and sanitation engineering. It helps to review many concepts and presents materials that can be deepened by following the links to the supporting documents. Besides, we can all live or help in crisis situations, so it is very positive in order to update our foundation knowledge.
By Kamarpal S•
Jun 2, 2020
By Abinash L•
Jul 20, 2020
The course is very well structured and technically robust as an introductory course. Self paced mode is very helpful to make the most of one's time and learn in a meaningful way. Individuals with prior experience in Humanitarian response, especially WASH interventions, will be able to make even better use of it. The course material is entirely accessible. The technical points are explained very well. The reference materials provided with links is really very useful. The mix of video and text is useful for later reference. The assessment quiz format is also effective. Thanks to EPFL, Coursera and ICRC.
By Nancy B•
Dec 11, 2020
Thank you!
I enjoyed the course. I feel like I have learned a lot, and it has provided me with the tools to go and research further the issues presented. I found the course well structured and the material well presented, the speakers/instructors nice to listen to, and also the exam-quiz at the end of the modules and the other assignments a good way to assess the understanding of the module's themes.
Best, Nancy
By Bijoy•
Apr 23, 2020
As a Humanitarian worker (Project Officer- WaSH), I sometimes do feel some gaping of my knowledge when implementing something in an isolated or very tough area. But with this course information and way of their technique to overcome any worst situation is very much lit which I think will help me a lot. Thank you very much to all of you and together we can achieve sustainable development goals.
By Erik S•
Dec 6, 2020
Este curso brinda una introduccion muy completa a la salud publica en contextos humanitarios. Los instructores hacen un gran trabajo sintetisando tanta informacion. Los recursos adicionales y videos de casos lo ponen a uno como estudiante en un escenario en el cual nos veriamos enfrentados en caso de ser voluntarios. Agradezco los conocimientos brindados y espero estar pronto en terreno.
By MGENE S S•
Sep 25, 2018
Un cours très intéressant et mérite mes sincères félicitations. J'ai eu à amélioré ma compréhension sur les thématiques. Je vous encourage. Seulement si vous pouvez proposer les vidéos en français aussi pour nous les francophones et délivrer les certificats avec les écrits en français également, cela serait très très louable.
Merci!!!!!!
By Mohammad A M•
Dec 19, 2018
The course is very effective for the people like me who is working in the large humanitarian context of the world (Bangladesh_Refugee crisis_Myanmar). The content of the course and the way all content are presented here will help me to deliver the service in waste management and other sector like component of WASH as guidance.
By Oussama M K•
Dec 8, 2017
This course is very rich in information and technical data, it give brief, important information about different topics, and emphasize each topic in an easy way which is interconnected to work and career aspects.I would really thank all Tutors for the great effort to deliver this course for us.
Regards
Oussama Kassem
By Lars S•
Feb 27, 2018
This a great course for anyone who would like to get an introduction into the complexities of public health engineering in humanitarian contexts. General content on humanitarian response in emergencies is linked sufficiently with an introduction to the provision of water, sanitation and hygiene services.
By Vishaliny V•
Aug 23, 2021
It really opened my eyes towards the seriousness of the problems the world is facing. And I am so glad I got the chance to learn about various problems and solutions involved in a humanitarian crisis. The lectures were sharp and clear. Thankyou to EPFL eawag ICRC UN for sharing valuable information.
By Moses B•
Mar 4, 2019
This course is very skillful. with this one we learn about road of diseases contamination, water treatment requirements and such exciting knowledge to secure and ensure safe people in conflict areas.
But didn't see anything about EBOLA that nowadays are decimating many victims.
By Karl Z•
Aug 16, 2018
I enjoy it very much even if the process of the peering is not working well. The topic is very interesting and well done and the video support are perferct. The lecturer some have a strange accent but they are very professional and the subtitle helps a lot. Thank you so much.
By Haroune O•
Dec 15, 2017
I am very happy to have participated in this course. I really learned a lot of things that I will soon implement them in the field. You have good training methodology, unfortunately until I did not have my training certificate.
Could you send me my certificate?
By Jawad A•
Dec 27, 2020
It was a pleasure studying this course with so much knowledge, information, practical skills, current factors and humanitarian objectives to be gained and learned. The instructors were highly qualified and their experience in the PHE Domain are incredible.
By BISHAR D A•
Feb 15, 2021
The course entails a lot of important knowledge on public health engineering in the humanitarian context
My main worry is that i cannot access my certificate after the completion of the course. Please help me get access to the certificate. Thanks
By Mayrina F•
Dec 9, 2017
Thank you for all the lecturer and the team, I learn a lot than I expect. Thanks for the videos that give me more understanding about the reality situation. Thanks for assignments, quizzes and exams that make me understand the concept deeply.
By Carlo V E•
Oct 5, 2020
Very well-rounded introduction course to public health engineering in humanitarian contexts. As someone coming from a scientific background it was motivating to see where and how my skills are applicable in the humanitarian field.
By Larbi A S S•
Sep 22, 2019
Un cours très bien monté, avec des informations pertinentes et complètes.
Un immense merci à l'équipe du CICR et Coursera pour cette formation qui j'en suis sur, participera a faire de moi un atout sur le terrain.
Larbi AIT SI SELMI
By Arrate G•
Sep 19, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. It was a lot of content but well summarized and went into technical areas too which I think is important. In addition, I think it was good as well to use real examples to explain certain topics.
By SANSKRUTI P•
Jun 11, 2020
This course has helped me in multiple ways.
I am currently into the UG course and have decided to do pG in Environmental engineering because of this course and it's lessons.
Thank you it was an amazing experience.
By anas a•
Jul 5, 2020
Very interesting, practical and structured course.It helps to have an integrated vision of the public health engineering principles, values, roles and practices especially in an humantarian context.
By Wankhade A V•
Jul 25, 2020
By Eunice N d G M•
Jan 2, 2019
Learning about the Public Health engineering in humanitation contexts really enriched my knowledge and transformed my way of thinking regarding to the waste we produce in our society.