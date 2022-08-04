About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Intel Cloud Business Professional Specialization
Intermediate Level

This course is targeted to cloud sales, marketing managers, business executives, and operations and data center managers.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Platforms
  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Cloud Management
  • Cloud Computing
  • Cloud Applications
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Building Business Value in a Modern Data Platform

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 16 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The “M’s” of Cloud Transformation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 15 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Business Success with Cloud Native on Intel® Architecture

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 22 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Successful Cloud Deployments using Intel® Optimizations

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 24 min)

