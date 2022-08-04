Understand end-customers business drivers and business requirements for the cloud. Learn about cloud services considerations, how to support business requirements with the Intel® portfolio, and the M's of the cloud transformation journey.
This course is part of the Intel Cloud Business Professional Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
This course is targeted to cloud sales, marketing managers, business executives, and operations and data center managers.
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Platforms
- Cloud Infrastructure
- Cloud Management
- Cloud Computing
- Cloud Applications
This course is targeted to cloud sales, marketing managers, business executives, and operations and data center managers.
Offered by
Intel
The Intel® Developer Zone offers tools and how-to information to enable cross-platform app development through platform and technology information, code samples, and peer expertise in order to help developers innovate and succeed. Join communities for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Persistent Memory & Game Dev to download tools, access dev kits, share ideas with like-minded developers, and participate in hackathons, contests, roadshows, and local events.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Building Business Value in a Modern Data Platform
This lesson describes what a modern data platform is and the value when adopting a cloud forward or cloud first business model. (Duration: 16 minutes)
The “M’s” of Cloud Transformation
In this lesson Intel and Intel's partner, CloudGenera, describe the 6 "Ms" of cloud transformation and how these strategies allow an enterprise to develop the most effective cloud infrastructure.. (Duration: 15 minutes)
Business Success with Cloud Native on Intel® Architecture
This lesson discusses how Intel® architecture is differentiated and provides business value in a cloud native world. (Duration: 22 minutes)
Successful Cloud Deployments using Intel® Optimizations
This lesson describes areas where Intel Optimizations help improve cloud deployments and solution performance. (Duration: 25 minutes)
About the Intel Cloud Business Professional Specialization
Understanding the business aspects of the cloud is key for any organization using it as the backbone for their products and services. Take your cloud acumen to the next level to be able to better sell and address cloud related issues.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.