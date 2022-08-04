"Этот курс исследует более ранние этапы предпринимательского венчурного процесса в четырех модулях. В модулях будет рассмотрена природа роста и ошибок в условиях предпринимательства, а также способы управления ресурсами в этих условиях.
Предпринимательство I: закладывание фундаментаUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Ориентация курса
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Модуль 1: Введение в предпринимательство
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Модуль 2: Понимание рынка
5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 84 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Модуль 3: Создание команды
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Модуль 4: Поиск клиентов
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
