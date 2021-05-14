Founded in 1872, Sciences Po is France's leading university in the social sciences. For over 140 years, Sciences Po has educated decision-makers of the public and private sectors.
Sciences Po is differentiated by its strongly international character: of the 13,000 students in the institution, 46% are international students originating from 150 countries. Sciences Po also holds a high standard of social responsibility and continues to play a pioneering role in the promotion of diversity and equal opportunity in higher education. 30% of the student body receive financial aid at Sciences Po. In 2000, this number was 6%.
Over the last decade, Sciences Po has integrated digital tools into its programmes (shared work spaces, eCourses, Moodle, online map library, Controversy Mapping, Forccast Project, etc.) and has naturally migrated towards MOOC teaching platforms as well as other innovative teaching methods.