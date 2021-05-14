About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Sciences Po

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

介绍

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

不平等性

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

区域主义

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

世界行为体

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 42 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 世界空间、法国视角下的国际研究

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder