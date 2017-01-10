RB
Dec 16, 2015
Très intéressant cours sur les relations de types et de tous genres : nationales, internationales, intra ou inter-étatiques, gouvernementales ou non... Sujet passionnant.
MP
May 27, 2020
Exhaustif, parfaitement documenté, grande quantité d'informations traitées. Ce cours est extrêmement enrichissant.
By Anne G•
Jan 10, 2017
Content was interesting but not very well structured. Biggest disappointment was the language: I think it would have been much more interesting had the professor had been allowed to express himself in his native tongue, French, rather to have him struggle in English
By Martin C•
Jul 18, 2016
An interesting point of view and I think the beginning of a discussion for tomorrow. The instructor is highly engaged and answers directly to the students which helps a lot!
Highly needed topic for our times I think! I hope to see more from Mr. Badie!
Thanks a lot!
By Daniele•
Aug 8, 2016
I would like to be able to watch the videos in French language
By micle i c•
Nov 11, 2016
boring
By Licinia P d C•
Jun 9, 2017
Espace mondiale..., un cours très captivant et instructif. J'ai beaucoup appris et ça me permet d'avoir une toute nouvelle vision du monde dans lequel nous évoluons.
La mondialisation ayant ses origines si lointaines dans le temps, on peine à croire qu'il y ait encore tant de sentiments de differences entre les hommes. Merci Professeur Badie
By Didier B•
Aug 14, 2017
Excellent course following the current actuality and extremely up to date
By Sitter-Thibaulot•
Nov 6, 2018
Cours d'une grande clarté et d'un très bon niveau de connaissances.
By ORTHION B•
Apr 4, 2019
Je recommande fortement cet enseignement de grande qualité.
By Aram Z•
Aug 2, 2017
Très enrichissant. Merci pour ce cours.
By Juan A C•
May 29, 2017
Cours très intéressant - je recommande.
By Bernard D V•
Nov 14, 2016
A great course about how the world is changing.
It is very complete, intelligent and deep. It's a fine analysis of global studies.
The french point of view might seem dark but don't worry, it's only France culture :)
By Remi B•
Dec 17, 2015
By Karen A D•
Jan 25, 2018
This is an excellent course that I can recommend very highly to anybody trying to understand international relations in the 21st century.
By Stratan D•
Dec 30, 2015
J'ai tout simplement adoré le cours. Un gros merci à tous ceux qui ont collaboré pour le mettre un ligne.
Dumi from Moldova
By Marie P•
May 28, 2020
By Antoine R•
Sep 29, 2015
Cours extrêmement intéressant !
Merci à Bertrand Badie pour ce cours fantastique, ainsi qu'au reste de l'équipe du cours pour les nombreuses ressources d'une très grande qualité !
By Laura B•
May 25, 2022
Excellents exposés, à la hauteur du prestige de SciencesPo, qui rendent plus compréhensible la situation globale actuelle. Grands remerciements aux professeurs.
By Yaxi L•
Nov 27, 2015
The prof is very approachable and the course is very interesting
By SCHROEDER P•
Jun 12, 2018
cours super intéressants !
By Patrick Q•
Dec 11, 2015
Un véritable chef d’œuvre.
By Deleted A•
Mar 27, 2016
Très utile pour tous.
By Sophie S•
Apr 4, 2016
Cours excellent !
By MEZIANE Y•
Aug 16, 2016
Excellent !!
By DARWIN G V•
Jan 7, 2016
great!!!!!
By sayfeddin•
Apr 14, 2017
very good