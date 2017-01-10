Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Espace mondial, une vision française des global studies by Sciences Po

4.6
stars
128 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

Afin d’expliquer comment la mondialisation reconstruit les politiques publiques et les comportements sociaux nous étudions les échanges et interactions entre les acteurs politiques, économiques et sociaux -publics et privés, individuels et collectifs- et la façon dont ils redessinent les relations internationales. Ce cours prend sa source dans les approches sociologique et historique françaises des relations internationales. This course is also available in english version: www.coursera.org/learn/global-studies...

RB

Dec 16, 2015

Très intéressant cours sur les relations de types et de tous genres : nationales, internationales, intra ou inter-étatiques, gouvernementales ou non... Sujet passionnant.

MP

May 27, 2020

Exhaustif, parfaitement documenté, grande quantité d'informations traitées. Ce cours est extrêmement enrichissant.

By Anne G

Jan 10, 2017

Content was interesting but not very well structured. Biggest disappointment was the language: I think it would have been much more interesting had the professor had been allowed to express himself in his native tongue, French, rather to have him struggle in English

By Martin C

Jul 18, 2016

An interesting point of view and I think the beginning of a discussion for tomorrow. The instructor is highly engaged and answers directly to the students which helps a lot!

Highly needed topic for our times I think! I hope to see more from Mr. Badie!

Thanks a lot!

By Daniele

Aug 8, 2016

I would like to be able to watch the videos in French language

By micle i c

Nov 11, 2016

boring

By Licinia P d C

Jun 9, 2017

Espace mondiale..., un cours très captivant et instructif. J'ai beaucoup appris et ça me permet d'avoir une toute nouvelle vision du monde dans lequel nous évoluons.

La mondialisation ayant ses origines si lointaines dans le temps, on peine à croire qu'il y ait encore tant de sentiments de differences entre les hommes. Merci Professeur Badie

By Didier B

Aug 14, 2017

Excellent course following the current actuality and extremely up to date

By Sitter-Thibaulot

Nov 6, 2018

Cours d'une grande clarté et d'un très bon niveau de connaissances.

By ORTHION B

Apr 4, 2019

Je recommande fortement cet enseignement de grande qualité.

By Aram Z

Aug 2, 2017

Très enrichissant. Merci pour ce cours.

By Juan A C

May 29, 2017

Cours très intéressant - je recommande.

By Bernard D V

Nov 14, 2016

A great course about how the world is changing.

It is very complete, intelligent and deep. It's a fine analysis of global studies.

The french point of view might seem dark but don't worry, it's only France culture :)

By Remi B

Dec 17, 2015

By Karen A D

Jan 25, 2018

This is an excellent course that I can recommend very highly to anybody trying to understand international relations in the 21st century.

By Stratan D

Dec 30, 2015

J'ai tout simplement adoré le cours. Un gros merci à tous ceux qui ont collaboré pour le mettre un ligne.

Dumi from Moldova

By Marie P

May 28, 2020

By Antoine R

Sep 29, 2015

Cours extrêmement intéressant !

Merci à Bertrand Badie pour ce cours fantastique, ainsi qu'au reste de l'équipe du cours pour les nombreuses ressources d'une très grande qualité !

By Laura B

May 25, 2022

Excellents exposés, à la hauteur du prestige de SciencesPo, qui rendent plus compréhensible la situation globale actuelle. Grands remerciements aux professeurs.

By Yaxi L

Nov 27, 2015

The prof is very approachable and the course is very interesting

By SCHROEDER P

Jun 12, 2018

cours super intéressants !

By Patrick Q

Dec 11, 2015

Un véritable chef d’œuvre.

By Deleted A

Mar 27, 2016

Très utile pour tous.

By Sophie S

Apr 4, 2016

Cours excellent !

By MEZIANE Y

Aug 16, 2016

Excellent !!

By DARWIN G V

Jan 7, 2016

great!!!!!

By sayfeddin

Apr 14, 2017

very good

