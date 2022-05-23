This new intermediate-level course from Amazon Web Services (AWS), is designed to help you to assess your preparedness for the AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate exam. You will learn how to prepare for the exam by exploring the exam’s topic areas and how they map to SysOps Administration on AWS. You will review sample certification questions in each domain, practice skills with hands-on exercises, test your knowledge with practice question sets, and learn strategies for identifying incorrect responses by interpreting the concepts that are being tested in the exam. At the end of this course you will have all the knowledge and tools to help you identity your strengths and weaknesses in each certification domain areas that are being tested on the certification exam.
About this Course
Completed training on systems operations on AWS and 1 year of hands-on experience with deployment, management, networking, and security on AWS.
What you will learn
Assess your ability to identify how questions on the AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate exam relate to concepts about SysOps on AWS
Interpret the concepts that are being tested by an AWS Certification exam question
Gauge your preparedness to sit for the AWS Certified SysOp Administrator - Associate exam
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Computing Security
- Software Deployment
- AWS cloud
Offered by
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Welcome to Exam Prep: AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate! In this course, we present content about the six knowledge domains that are covered in the exam. All domains on the exam are covered. However, we don't present the domains in the order they are listed in the exam guide. We cover the domains in a specific sequence so that we can build on various concepts from module to module, and to help you identify areas for further study. It's important to understand that on the exam, questions from all domains are presented in random order.
Week 2
Welcome to Week 2! This week, you will review relevant concepts and services for Deployment, Provisioning, and Automation (Domain 3) and Monitoring, Logging, and Remediation (Domain 1) so you can get a benchmark of your knowledge in these areas. Question walkthroughs for Domain 3 address the topics of provisioning and maintaining cloud resources, and automating manual or repeatable processes. For Domain 1, question walkthroughs cover using AWS monitoring and logging services, and remediating issues. In addition, this week features optional hands-on exercises for both domains so that you can practice your skills with creating a basic environment and automating with a monitoring solution. Accompanying video walkthroughs show one possible solution for addressing the requirements for each exercise.
Week 3
Welcome to Week 3! This week, you will get an overview of relevant concepts and services for Reliability and Business Continuity (Domain 2) and Networking and Content Delivery (Domain 5) so you can get a benchmark of your knowledge in these areas. For Domain 2, the question walkthroughs focus on implementing high availability, implementing scalability, and implementing backup and restore policies. Question walkthroughs for Domain 5 address implementing networking, working with Domain Name System (DNS) services and content delivery, and troubleshooting network issues. An optional exercise for Domain 5 gives you an opportunity to practice configuring an Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) bucket through AWS CloudFormation. This exercise has an accompanying video walkthrough that shows one possible solution for completing the exercise.
Week 4
Welcome to Week 4! This week, you will review relevant concepts and services for on Security and Compliance (Domain 4) and Cost and Performance Optimization (Domain 6) so you can get a benchmark of your knowledge in these areas. The Domain 4 question walkthroughs cover data and infrastructure protection, and security and compliance policies. For Domain 6, the question walkthroughs focus on cost-optimization strategies and performance-optimization strategies. This week also includes a practice assessment that includes questions from all exam domains.
