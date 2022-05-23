About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Completed training on systems operations on AWS and 1 year of hands-on experience with deployment, management, networking, and security on AWS.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Assess your ability to identify how questions on the AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate exam relate to concepts about SysOps on AWS

  • Interpret the concepts that are being tested by an AWS Certification exam question

  • Gauge your preparedness to sit for the AWS Certified SysOp Administrator - Associate exam

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Computing Security
  • Software Deployment
  • AWS cloud
Intermediate Level

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes

