Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exam Prep: AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate by Amazon Web Services
About the Course
This new intermediate-level course from Amazon Web Services (AWS), is designed to help you to assess your preparedness for the AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate exam. You will learn how to prepare for the exam by exploring the exam’s topic areas and how they map to SysOps Administration on AWS. You will review sample certification questions in each domain, practice skills with hands-on exercises, test your knowledge with practice question sets, and learn strategies for identifying incorrect responses by interpreting the concepts that are being tested in the exam. At the end of this course you will have all the knowledge and tools to help you identity your strengths and weaknesses in each certification domain areas that are being tested on the certification exam.
The AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate (SOA-C02) exam is intended for system
administrators in a cloud operations role. The exam validates a candidate’s ability to deploy, manage, and
operate workloads on AWS and their ability to complete the following tasks: Support and maintain AWS workloads according to the AWS Well-Architected Framework, perform operations by using the AWS Management Console and the AWS CLI, implement security controls to meet compliance requirements, monitor, log, and troubleshoot systems, apply networking concepts (for example, DNS, TCP/IP, firewalls), implement architectural requirements (for example, high availability, performance, capacity), perform business continuity and disaster recovery procedures and identify, classify, and remediate incidents...