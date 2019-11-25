About this Course

80,404 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Art History
  • Art
  • History
  • Creativity
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The Museum of Modern Art

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(50,383 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Heroes

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Silhouettes

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Coutures

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FASHION AS DESIGN

View all reviews

About the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization

Modern and Contemporary Art and Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder