Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience in fashion design or other creative industry

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Innovative new design process techniques based on original research

  • How to apply environmentally friendly initiatives to product development

  • Ways to demonstrate partnership with other brands

  • Ability to assess the sociocultural relationship between society and fashion

Skills you will gain

  • Trend Analysis
  • ethical design and production
  • Collaboration
  • Innovation
  • design technique
Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Fashion Design Process

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Fashion Design: A Sustainable Approach

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Collaborative Design

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Fashion Trends: Interpretation, Observation and Intuition

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FASHION DESIGN

About the Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization

Transforming the Fashion Business

