Fashion design is about looking to the future to innovate for today, but it is important to understand the foundation of the design process. In this course, you will learn about technological developments in fashion design, 3D and digital printing, and artisanal design and craftsmanship. You’ll explore building your brand through design aesthetics, materials, silhouettes and fit. You’ll discover the importance of collaboration with other designers and how new modes of thinking and inspiration are integral to the design process. Finally, you’ll examine the future of fashion forecasting, and how the observation of trends, social movements, politics, environmentalism, and pop culture are crucial to building your brand strategy.
This course is part of the Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
At least 2 years of experience in fashion design or other creative industry
What you will learn
Innovative new design process techniques based on original research
How to apply environmentally friendly initiatives to product development
Ways to demonstrate partnership with other brands
Ability to assess the sociocultural relationship between society and fashion
Skills you will gain
- Trend Analysis
- ethical design and production
- Collaboration
- Innovation
- design technique
At least 2 years of experience in fashion design or other creative industry
Offered by
Parsons School of Design, The New School
For more than a century, Parsons School of Design has been inspired by the transformative potential of design. Today, the school’s groundbreaking academic programs carry forward that mission, making Parsons the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally. At the heart of a comprehensive university — The New School — Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris. Here, the next generation of creative leaders engage in real-world learning and develop as critical thinkers and makers grappling with the pressing issues of our time.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Fashion Design Process
In this module, you will learn the design process from its historical underpinnings through innovative strategies involving collaboration, new materials, and technologies. You will also learn about defining shape and silhouette and how to experiment with assembling, deconstructing, and draping.,
Fashion Design: A Sustainable Approach
In this module, we will discuss the integration of artisanal and local made-by-hand design and craftsmanship into the design process. Through the lens of 20th century pop culture, we’ll find out how surface pattern design has reverberated through the fashion of the last century and into this millennium. We will also discuss provenance and heritage and ask who owns an idea, and where homage crosses over into appropriation.
Collaborative Design
In this module, we will discuss how learning to collaborate with other designers and brands is essential to the design process. We will discuss how to integrate new modes of thinking into the design process, including short films and documentaries, storytelling, and performance. We'll also learn how to conceive and create products for multiple end uses.
Fashion Trends: Interpretation, Observation and Intuition
In this module, we will discuss how to integrate observation and intuition into the design process by interpreting trends and fashion forecasting. We will see how trend analysis can be conducted on a micro and macro level. You will learn how methods used to predict, interpret, and forecast fashion can be viewed through the lens of social movements as well as political and pop cultural events.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.69%
- 4 stars24.24%
- 3 stars3.03%
- 2 stars1.01%
- 1 star2.02%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FASHION DESIGN
ThankyouThankyouThank all over greatgreat learninglearning
I have gain so much knowlegede for this course and will use for my business. Thank you!
Had Sooo much Fun Learning !!! One of the best Designing Courses I've ever done
Loved the course content, specially multi-functional design module where the professor says - 'Data is the new black'. and the sub mudule : Creating products for multiple end users.
About the Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization
In this specialization, you will analyze the fashion business and how it must evolve into a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable manifestation of itself. You’ll explore the “slow fashion” movement, the historical underpinnings of the current fashion system, and imperatives for a more holistic, sustainable future. You’ll look at the design process from the perspective of analytical and statistical trend forecasting and how to bring new strategies and technologies into your design approach, all while maintaining an awareness of social movements and cultural shifts. And finally, you’ll learn how fashion retail can create memorable, immersive, and innovative experiences that help you and your brand stay relevant in an age of increasing competition and shifting consumer models.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Is this course truly 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What does this course cover?
Where can I find the suggested supplementary reading?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.