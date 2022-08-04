Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Final Solution to the Jewish Question by Yad Vashem
About the Course
The "Final Solution to the Jewish Question" was the official code name used by Nazi German authorities for the planned annihilation of Jews during World War II. This course focuses on the origins, evolution, and implementation of this deadly operation which led to the murder of six million Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators.
The course is composed of video lectures by world-leading researchers who will share their perspectives on this complex topic. It offers a unique opportunity to learn about the distinct nature of the “Final Solution” and its gradual development, from the rise to power of the Nazi Party in Germany in 1933 until the end of the war in Europe in 1945....