Free speech is essential for a healthy, vibrant, and democratic society. Yet, the idea of freedom of speech on university campuses is challenged by the ever-evolving social and political realities of a contemporary democracy. This Teach-Out prompts participants to think critically about the role free speech plays on university campuses and how this discourse shapes the broader narrative about free speech protection across the United States. Why is free speech suddenly an issue on university campuses? Is speech or safety at the crux of the issue? How has the definition of free speech evolved between the 20th and 21st centuries and how are universities addressing these changes?
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English, Italian
University of Michigan
University of Michigan

The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Free Speech on Campus Teach-Out
14 videos (Total 143 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
