Course 5 of 5 in the
HubSpot Sales Representative
Beginner Level

Learners don't need sales or management experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to create an effective and efficient sales process

  • How to develop a sales team hiring strategy

  • How to implement an effective sales team onboarding program

Skills you will gain

  • Customer Success
  • Sales Team Management
  • Sales
  • Sales Process Engineering
  • Onboarding
Course 5 of 5 in the
HubSpot Sales Representative
Beginner Level

Learners don't need sales or management experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

HubSpot Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Adopting a Frictionless Sales Mindset

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 74 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Establishing a Sales Process

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Coaching and Growing a Sales Team

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Hiring and Onboarding Sales Reps

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

About the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate

HubSpot Sales Representative

