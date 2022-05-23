This course introduces you to the Frictionless Sales Framework and how it can enable your sales team to be more effective and efficient. You’ll learn how to measure your team’s effectiveness with a Rep Efficiency Audit. You will discover how to create a sales process that aligns with your targeted buyer’s journey as well as your business goals. You’ll also learn how to create an effective sales training program, hiring strategy and onboarding process to help you staff your team with the best sales professionals and train them to be successful.
Learners don't need sales or management experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.
How to create an effective and efficient sales process
How to develop a sales team hiring strategy
How to implement an effective sales team onboarding program
- Customer Success
- Sales Team Management
- Sales
- Sales Process Engineering
- Onboarding
HubSpot Academy is the worldwide leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service/success education. Since 2012, HubSpot Academy has been on a mission to transform the way people and companies grow, offering online training for the digital age: courses, projects, certifications, and software training.
Adopting a Frictionless Sales Mindset
In the first week you will be introduced to the Frictionless Selling Framework and how to apply this framework so your team can spend more time selling and be aligned with your target buyer. You’ll also learn how to transform your sales team by giving them consistent opportunities to learn and improve.
Establishing a Sales Process
This week you will examine the Jobs Theory and how it can be used to help you target the right buyers for the product you are selling. You’ll also dive deeper into the buyer’s journey and how this will shape your sales process.
Coaching and Growing a Sales Team
In the third week you will focus on the importance of an effective sales training program in reaching your sales goals. You’ll also learn various coaching techniques to help your sales team members become even more successful.
Hiring and Onboarding Sales Reps
In the final week you will learn how to develop a strategy for hiring the best sales representatives and how to create an onboarding process that will ensure their success. You’ll finish out the course with some helpful tips for searching, applying, and interviewing for your next role.
About the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate
Whether you're completely new to sales and looking to start a new career, or you want to grow in your current sales role, this five-course career training program from the inbound sales experts at HubSpot can help you reach your career goals.
