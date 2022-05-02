Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing for Frictionless Sales by HubSpot Academy
About the Course
This course introduces you to the Frictionless Sales Framework and how it can enable your sales team to be more effective and efficient. You’ll learn how to measure your team’s effectiveness with a Rep Efficiency Audit. You will discover how to create a sales process that aligns with your targeted buyer’s journey as well as your business goals. You’ll also learn how to create an effective sales training program, hiring strategy and onboarding process to help you staff your team with the best sales professionals and train them to be successful.
By the end of this course you will be able to:
• Define a sales process that minimizes friction in sales and is based on the target buyer’s journey
• Create an effective sales training and coaching program
• Create a sales hiring strategy that enables you to find the right people for your team
• Implement a successful sales onboarding process to align your new hires with your business goals
Regardless of your current experience, this course will instruct you on how to create an effective sales process and how to hire, coach, and manage an effective sales team. This course is intended for anyone interested in jumpstarting their career in sales - whether you’re changing careers and looking for an entry-level role, or want to hone your skills in your current role as a sales representative. It does not require any background knowledge or experience to get started.
Throughout the course, you will complete exercises that ask you to apply the skills you have learned in a practical way, such as completing a Rep Efficiency Audit, mapping your sales process, and implementing a coaching process using the GROW model....