This course explores Javascript based front-end application development, and in particular the React library (Currently Ver. 16.3). This course will use JavaScript ES6 for developing React application. You will also get an introduction to the use of Reactstrap for Bootstrap 4-based responsive UI design. You will be introduced to various aspects of React components. You will learn about React router and its use in developing single-page applications. You will also learn about designing controlled forms. You will be introduced to the Flux architecture and Redux. You will explore various aspects of Redux and use it to develop React-Redux powered applications. You will then learn to use Fetch for client-server communication and the use of REST API on the server side. A quick tour through React animation support and testing rounds off the course. You must have preferably completed the previous course in the specialization on Bootstrap 4, or have a working knowledge of Bootstrap 4 to be able to navigate this course. Also a good working knowledge of JavaScript, especially ES 5 is strongly recommended.
About this Course
Offered by
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to React
In this module we get a quick introduction to front-end JavaScript frameworks and libraries, followed by an introduction to React. We will also learn about React components and JSX.
React Router and Single Page Applications
In this week, you will learn about various component types. You will learn about React router and its use in designing single page applications. You will also learn about single page applications and use React Router to design single page applications.
React Forms, Flow Architecture and Introduction to Redux
In this module you will be introduced to uncontrolled and controlled forms and briefly examine form validation in React applications. You will get an overview of the Flux architecture and introduced to Redux as a way of realizing the flux architecture
More Redux and Client-Server Communication
In this module you will explore Redux further including Redux action, combining reducers, and Redux thunk, client-server communication using Fetch and the REST API. You will get a brief introduction to animation in React. You will also learn about testing, building and deploying React applications.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.99%
- 4 stars17.17%
- 3 stars3.17%
- 2 stars0.85%
- 1 star1.79%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FRONT-END WEB DEVELOPMENT WITH REACT
The course is great, wonderful explanation. But I feel it is high time now to update the course for inculcation of hooks, context api and stateful functional components and more newer things.
Best Couse available for learning Front-End Development with React. Most of the contents is hands-on and the assignments provided are enough to get familiar with react and its working.
Really Informative and i would recommend this course to everyone who is getting started with React. One of the best Course you can find online. Content coverage is really well.
I really enjoyed this course. And to the instructor, I say a big thank you for putting me through this course. Instructor Muppala and his music intro :) was indeed entertaining
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.