Aug 6, 2020
One of the best course of React js and Redux on the web to buid a strong foundation of the subject , one must take this course to build a strong base in the subject.\n\nInsturctor is amazing !!
Dec 23, 2021
By Marek T•
Mar 9, 2019
I was really excited to find this specialization. I work with React and
full stack JavaScript for several years now, and I am always looking
for high quality learning resources for me and other developers from
my company. I thought an university level course will surely qualify
as such a resource, but oh my, was I wrong.
The instructor clearly doesn't have any real world react experience. The
instructions in the course go maybe a bit beyond basic and FREE
tutorials on the websites of React, React Native and other used technologies.
The whole specialization is very basic and I can honestly tell you, that
the knowledge acquired in this course would not be even close to what I would
expect from a junior developer before considering him for a position.
Application created during the course is trivial and will not prepare you
for real world development.
Another really astonishing thing for me were the assignments. I simply
cannot understand how a course created under the name of a university can
provide such ridiculous amount of hand holding. Pretty much everything is
given to you, all the way down to details like how you need to name your
functions.
To sum in up, on the plus side I did appreciate:
1. The idea of a full stack JS development course.
2. Technologies chosen for such a course.
On the other hand, my biggest issues are with:
1. Too trivial.
2. No automated testing.
3. No architecture. A project structured by this course, would be hell to work with in just
a slightly larger code base.
4. Very sloppy coding.
5. And worst of all: usage of well-known antipaterns. Eg.: functions in render
methods of components.
I would advise anyone to save their money and just read throughout official
React documentation. If you like to learn by online video courses, there are
much better (and cheaper) options around made by top developers with plenty
of experience.
By Syed M M H•
Oct 8, 2019
Course is backdated. Poor coding style. Poor approach. I started a project after watching this. I needed to reimplement everything and forget everything I learnt from here.
By Emeka O•
Jun 10, 2020
Great course by the professor but I have a painful experience because of compatibility issues, it's annoying you are using a very old version of react 1.5.2, its year 2020 and react has greatly advanced to version 2, you will do anyone taking your course justice by updating your react course curriculum to a more recent version!!!.
By Sirageldin E A•
Apr 16, 2020
Great course. Very practical and showcases (almost) everything React is capable of, minus the new features because this course is already 2-3 years old as of this review. If you're new to React, this won't be a breeze. At least it wasn't for me. This specialization, including this react course should be taken with supplementary theoretical tutorials (the additional readings included are not enough to cover the gap). I recommend freeCodeCamp and Scrimba for that, they helped cement the React fundamentals for me. Only then this course would be helpful. Otherwise you would struggle to understand even the basic concepts, and you're on your own because the discussion forums are useless. 99% of the people who post are asking for reviews. That's my only complaint.
By Dipunj G•
Mar 2, 2019
The course 1 was really good. It's strange though, it's the first time I didn't like a coursera course. But I dont't blame the instructor/course creators since I believe that React is tough and complex to understand for a beginner like me. You really need a thorough JS background to really understand what's going on. I have been resetting my deadlines for more than 3 months now, and I don't think that this course is meant for me, at least for my given understanding of JS and web technologies.
I would strongly suggest that you first familiarize yourself with react and then try to pursue this course.
By Basanta P•
Feb 15, 2019
Got lost often. It would have been better if I knew the overall picture and what I was working on currently, not just in terms of confusion, which really resulted in confusion.
By Herbert R•
Oct 4, 2018
The pace of the course is too fast for the topics being introduced. In week 4, too much information is being thrown at you to learn. One cannot get a good understanding of these topics in such a short time.
Additionally, the professor should have diagrams of concepts like ReduxThunk and Redux in general to give students a much clearer explanation of what is going on.
Finally, instructors assistants rarely reply to discussion questions.
By hoozer b•
Mar 27, 2020
out dated
By Jeevan B•
Apr 18, 2020
I always had fear of learning React . I have gone through many sources but the way Mr.Jogesh explained is awesome.Now I am very confident that I can move into React world.Thank you Coursera.
By Ryan O T•
Jan 23, 2020
This course is very comprehensive, I went from basics all the way up to understand Flux, Redux, Thunk, etc.
The instructor is very good in explaining the details of each topic
By MAJID A•
Jun 24, 2020
A perfect course with a great teacher. Each lesson was laid out with great detail. Moreover, each exercise after each lesson made my concepts clearer following with the assignment each week.
By Jai k S•
Apr 8, 2020
If you want to learn new skills this course is good but this course is not updated one.I have faced many problems while doing this course.Further in this you have to use a particular versions of packages. Updated versions are not been taught in this course.
By nilesh s•
Aug 15, 2019
very bad explanation don't know how dispatch function getting parameter , looks like i have to take another course in this because i thought coursera course would be helpful but very Disappointment
from jogesh Muppala sir , hope it will be great in future
By Vansh J•
Feb 14, 2020
Instructor does not teach properly
By Nishant s•
Aug 7, 2020
By M M•
Jun 20, 2019
I really like this professor! He has a pleasant voice, explains everything very clearly and gives you a lot of context for understanding why he's doing what he's doing. I learned a LOT in this course and feel comfortable using React&Redux in my own projects. As an experienced full-stack developer, I didn't need to use the forums for help much at all, and I was able to watch most of the videos at 2x speed. That said, there was a ton of useful content in this course, and I often refer back to the materials while building my own projects.
I have one problem with how Redux is taught, although it's not huge. In the exercises, we wrote the whole project using just React first. Then, to teach the Redux part, he had us replace React code with a whole ton of Redux code without showing us what it was doing and ended by saying something like, "As you can see, everything works exactly the same way it did before." In my opinion this didn't make it very clear how Redux was working. It would've been clearer if the data retrieved via Redux would have been a little different - like maybe it could have had some extra dishes/leaders/promos in there that weren't in the React-only dishes objects. That said, I still left this course understanding Redux and Thunk much more clearly.
Also, his mic is right next to the keyboard, so you have to hear this loud clunking for hours and hours and hours if you're listening to this course on headphones.
Overall, I would highly recommend this course to experienced web developers who are trying to learn new skills.
By Mubasher U•
Dec 27, 2018
Although some concepts was very clear but Teacher did not shed thorough light on various parts of coding
By Dhanush C•
Jul 10, 2018
Dope react course.I hesitated to even choose react because of the syntax of react.But its cool now as im used to it . Felt comfortable while learning
By Anum•
Dec 13, 2019
The course was very helpful for me I learnt many new things in react world through this course. The instructor teached the course very well and covered all the content nicely. Thanks coursera
By Guillaume B•
Sep 18, 2018
This was just the right amount of "taking me by the hand" for my level. The emphasis on building a site and hands-on experience is how I prefer to learn. Thanks!
By Aravind V•
May 15, 2019
Excellent Course to get a grip of React JS. I loved the way you start a project from the week 1 and finish parts of it as assignments during the course. This actually helped me focus on the learning rather than getting stuck in the assignments. The concepts were clear. I felt some of the redux concepts could have been explained with more diagrams etc. But still overall this course is really good compared to some of the online tutorials I was referring to for learning React. It gave me a proper structure to developing a React application.
By Michael S•
May 5, 2019
I was able to use the course to build some simple React apps and further my knowledge. Has a good set of additional readings, lectures are clear, the assignments are quite simple if you follow the lectures and gave me a good code base to start creating my own projects.
By Muhammad U S•
Sep 13, 2019
A comprehensive course to get you started with React. It covers all the fundamental concepts with good explanation and steadily escalates to advanced concepts. I would highly recommend developers with good JavaScript (ES6) knowledge to pursue this course.
By AMD G•
Dec 24, 2021
By Buridi S K•
Feb 10, 2019
Instructor Jogesh is really good and I feed the course pace is set absolutely perfect for online learning quickly and easily.
Thank you sir,
Best Regards,
Kishore Buridi