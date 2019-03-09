Chevron Left
This course explores Javascript based front-end application development, and in particular the React library (Currently Ver. 16.3). This course will use JavaScript ES6 for developing React application. You will also get an introduction to the use of Reactstrap for Bootstrap 4-based responsive UI design. You will be introduced to various aspects of React components. You will learn about React router and its use in developing single-page applications. You will also learn about designing controlled forms. You will be introduced to the Flux architecture and Redux. You will explore various aspects of Redux and use it to develop React-Redux powered applications. You will then learn to use Fetch for client-server communication and the use of REST API on the server side. A quick tour through React animation support and testing rounds off the course. You must have preferably completed the previous course in the specialization on Bootstrap 4, or have a working knowledge of Bootstrap 4 to be able to navigate this course. Also a good working knowledge of JavaScript, especially ES 5 is strongly recommended. At the end of this course you will: - Be familiar with client-side Javascript application development and the React library - Be able to implement single page applications in React - Be able to use various React features including components and forms - Be able to implement a functional front-end web application using React - Be able to use Reactstrap for designing responsive React applications - Be able to use Redux to design the architecture for a React-Redux application...

NS

Aug 6, 2020

One of the best course of React js and Redux on the web to buid a strong foundation of the subject , one must take this course to build a strong base in the subject.\n\nInsturctor is amazing !!

YY

Dec 23, 2021

If you deducted any points for the above rubrics, give reasons why. Also please provide constructive feedback in the form of specific comments that will help the learner improve the submission

By Marek T

Mar 9, 2019

I was really excited to find this specialization. I work with React and

full stack JavaScript for several years now, and I am always looking

for high quality learning resources for me and other developers from

my company. I thought an university level course will surely qualify

as such a resource, but oh my, was I wrong.

The instructor clearly doesn't have any real world react experience. The

instructions in the course go maybe a bit beyond basic and FREE

tutorials on the websites of React, React Native and other used technologies.

The whole specialization is very basic and I can honestly tell you, that

the knowledge acquired in this course would not be even close to what I would

expect from a junior developer before considering him for a position.

Application created during the course is trivial and will not prepare you

for real world development.

Another really astonishing thing for me were the assignments. I simply

cannot understand how a course created under the name of a university can

provide such ridiculous amount of hand holding. Pretty much everything is

given to you, all the way down to details like how you need to name your

functions.

To sum in up, on the plus side I did appreciate:

1. The idea of a full stack JS development course.

2. Technologies chosen for such a course.

On the other hand, my biggest issues are with:

1. Too trivial.

2. No automated testing.

3. No architecture. A project structured by this course, would be hell to work with in just

a slightly larger code base.

4. Very sloppy coding.

5. And worst of all: usage of well-known antipaterns. Eg.: functions in render

methods of components.

I would advise anyone to save their money and just read throughout official

React documentation. If you like to learn by online video courses, there are

much better (and cheaper) options around made by top developers with plenty

of experience.

By Syed M M H

Oct 8, 2019

Course is backdated. Poor coding style. Poor approach. I started a project after watching this. I needed to reimplement everything and forget everything I learnt from here.

By Emeka O

Jun 10, 2020

Great course by the professor but I have a painful experience because of compatibility issues, it's annoying you are using a very old version of react 1.5.2, its year 2020 and react has greatly advanced to version 2, you will do anyone taking your course justice by updating your react course curriculum to a more recent version!!!.

By Sirageldin E A

Apr 16, 2020

Great course. Very practical and showcases (almost) everything React is capable of, minus the new features because this course is already 2-3 years old as of this review. If you're new to React, this won't be a breeze. At least it wasn't for me. This specialization, including this react course should be taken with supplementary theoretical tutorials (the additional readings included are not enough to cover the gap). I recommend freeCodeCamp and Scrimba for that, they helped cement the React fundamentals for me. Only then this course would be helpful. Otherwise you would struggle to understand even the basic concepts, and you're on your own because the discussion forums are useless. 99% of the people who post are asking for reviews. That's my only complaint.

By Dipunj G

Mar 2, 2019

The course 1 was really good. It's strange though, it's the first time I didn't like a coursera course. But I dont't blame the instructor/course creators since I believe that React is tough and complex to understand for a beginner like me. You really need a thorough JS background to really understand what's going on. I have been resetting my deadlines for more than 3 months now, and I don't think that this course is meant for me, at least for my given understanding of JS and web technologies.

I would strongly suggest that you first familiarize yourself with react and then try to pursue this course.

By Basanta P

Feb 15, 2019

Got lost often. It would have been better if I knew the overall picture and what I was working on currently, not just in terms of confusion, which really resulted in confusion.

By Herbert R

Oct 4, 2018

The pace of the course is too fast for the topics being introduced. In week 4, too much information is being thrown at you to learn. One cannot get a good understanding of these topics in such a short time.

Additionally, the professor should have diagrams of concepts like ReduxThunk and Redux in general to give students a much clearer explanation of what is going on.

Finally, instructors assistants rarely reply to discussion questions.

By hoozer b

Mar 27, 2020

out dated

By Jeevan B

Apr 18, 2020

I always had fear of learning React . I have gone through many sources but the way Mr.Jogesh explained is awesome.Now I am very confident that I can move into React world.Thank you Coursera.

By Ryan O T

Jan 23, 2020

This course is very comprehensive, I went from basics all the way up to understand Flux, Redux, Thunk, etc.

The instructor is very good in explaining the details of each topic

By MAJID A

Jun 24, 2020

A perfect course with a great teacher. Each lesson was laid out with great detail. Moreover, each exercise after each lesson made my concepts clearer following with the assignment each week.

By Jai k S

Apr 8, 2020

If you want to learn new skills this course is good but this course is not updated one.I have faced many problems while doing this course.Further in this you have to use a particular versions of packages. Updated versions are not been taught in this course.

By nilesh s

Aug 15, 2019

very bad explanation don't know how dispatch function getting parameter , looks like i have to take another course in this because i thought coursera course would be helpful but very Disappointment

from jogesh Muppala sir , hope it will be great in future

By Vansh J

Feb 14, 2020

Instructor does not teach properly

By Nishant s

Aug 7, 2020

One of the best course of React js and Redux on the web to buid a strong foundation of the subject , one must take this course to build a strong base in the subject.

Insturctor is amazing !!

By M M

Jun 20, 2019

I really like this professor! He has a pleasant voice, explains everything very clearly and gives you a lot of context for understanding why he's doing what he's doing. I learned a LOT in this course and feel comfortable using React&Redux in my own projects. As an experienced full-stack developer, I didn't need to use the forums for help much at all, and I was able to watch most of the videos at 2x speed. That said, there was a ton of useful content in this course, and I often refer back to the materials while building my own projects.

I have one problem with how Redux is taught, although it's not huge. In the exercises, we wrote the whole project using just React first. Then, to teach the Redux part, he had us replace React code with a whole ton of Redux code without showing us what it was doing and ended by saying something like, "As you can see, everything works exactly the same way it did before." In my opinion this didn't make it very clear how Redux was working. It would've been clearer if the data retrieved via Redux would have been a little different - like maybe it could have had some extra dishes/leaders/promos in there that weren't in the React-only dishes objects. That said, I still left this course understanding Redux and Thunk much more clearly.

Also, his mic is right next to the keyboard, so you have to hear this loud clunking for hours and hours and hours if you're listening to this course on headphones.

Overall, I would highly recommend this course to experienced web developers who are trying to learn new skills.

By Mubasher U

Dec 27, 2018

Although some concepts was very clear but Teacher did not shed thorough light on various parts of coding

By Dhanush C

Jul 10, 2018

Dope react course.I hesitated to even choose react because of the syntax of react.But its cool now as im used to it . Felt comfortable while learning

By Anum

Dec 13, 2019

The course was very helpful for me I learnt many new things in react world through this course. The instructor teached the course very well and covered all the content nicely. Thanks coursera

By Guillaume B

Sep 18, 2018

This was just the right amount of "taking me by the hand" for my level. The emphasis on building a site and hands-on experience is how I prefer to learn. Thanks!

By Aravind V

May 15, 2019

Excellent Course to get a grip of React JS. I loved the way you start a project from the week 1 and finish parts of it as assignments during the course. This actually helped me focus on the learning rather than getting stuck in the assignments. The concepts were clear. I felt some of the redux concepts could have been explained with more diagrams etc. But still overall this course is really good compared to some of the online tutorials I was referring to for learning React. It gave me a proper structure to developing a React application.

By Michael S

May 5, 2019

I was able to use the course to build some simple React apps and further my knowledge. Has a good set of additional readings, lectures are clear, the assignments are quite simple if you follow the lectures and gave me a good code base to start creating my own projects.

By Muhammad U S

Sep 13, 2019

A comprehensive course to get you started with React. It covers all the fundamental concepts with good explanation and steadily escalates to advanced concepts. I would highly recommend developers with good JavaScript (ES6) knowledge to pursue this course.

By AMD G

Dec 24, 2021

If you deducted any points for the above rubrics, give reasons why. Also please provide constructive feedback in the form of specific comments that will help the learner improve the submission

By Buridi S K

Feb 10, 2019

Instructor Jogesh is really good and I feed the course pace is set absolutely perfect for online learning quickly and easily.

Thank you sir,

Best Regards,

Kishore Buridi

