The Fundamentals of Color and Appearance is an interactive online course, where you will gain a solid foundation in color and appearance science. From the physics of color to lighting, spectrophotometers and color data, you will learn how to measure, view, and communicate color.
Fundamentals of Color and AppearanceX-Rite Pantone
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
QC and QA professionals, lab technicians, parts suppliers, manufacturing specifiers, designers or anyone who evaluates or approves color
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
QC and QA professionals, lab technicians, parts suppliers, manufacturing specifiers, designers or anyone who evaluates or approves color
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Course Introduction
1 hour to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete
Color Communication
1 hour to complete
1 hour to complete
Visual Color
1 hour to complete
2 hours to complete
What is Color?
2 hours to complete
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.