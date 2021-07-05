By Lam C V D•
Jul 5, 2021
Hardly any teaching
By Anwar d a•
Nov 5, 2021
good
By Anantha R•
Apr 15, 2022
Good
By Sock L C•
Jul 7, 2021
Some of the reading materials are no longer available or not relevant
By Alizée C•
Apr 25, 2021
Really poorly done. The videos are a quick fix before sending you to wikipedia links, and the quizz are graded wrongly. I do not recommend. That's too bad...
By Gaurav G•
May 15, 2021
It is more like reading various links to get the basic information. I don't see much value in having videos or even having a test.
By Sivaporn H•
Jan 26, 2022
Too few knowledge, to answer on the quiz is incorrect. Not
By James F•
Dec 4, 2021
This course is really bad. It may as well be condensed to a list of links to other websites it ripped off information from.
The quizs often has nothing to do with the reading materials. Some questions will mark your choice wrong even when the explaination says you are correct.
By MAINAK C•
Feb 12, 2022
There were mutliple cases when my correct answers got mis-evaluated and I lost marks. This is not expected from Coursera.
By 3531_ Y•
Mar 5, 2022
quiz ans are cant get right