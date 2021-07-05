Chevron Left
Back to Fundamentals of Data Warehousing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Data Warehousing by LearnQuest

3.6
stars
22 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Fundamentals of Data Warehousing, the third course of the Key Technologies of Data Analytics specialization. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the next step in your career in data analytics. This course is the third of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you will be introduced to many of the core concepts of data warehousing. You will learn about the primary components of data warehousing. We’ll go through the common data warehousing architectures. The hands-on material offers to add storage to your cloud environment and configure a database. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for understanding data warehousing and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills....
Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Fundamentals of Data Warehousing

By Lam C V D

Jul 5, 2021

H​ardly any teaching

By Anwar d a

Nov 5, 2021

good

By Anantha R

Apr 15, 2022

G​ood

By Sock L C

Jul 7, 2021

Some of the reading materials are no longer available or not relevant

By Alizée C

Apr 25, 2021

Really poorly done. The videos are a quick fix before sending you to wikipedia links, and the quizz are graded wrongly. I do not recommend. That's too bad...

By Gaurav G

May 15, 2021

It is more like reading various links to get the basic information. I don't see much value in having videos or even having a test.

By Sivaporn H

Jan 26, 2022

Too few knowledge, to answer on the quiz is incorrect. Not

By James F

Dec 4, 2021

This course is really bad. It may as well be condensed to a list of links to other websites it ripped off information from.

The quizs often has nothing to do with the reading materials. Some questions will mark your choice wrong even when the explaination says you are correct.

By MAINAK C

Feb 12, 2022

There were mutliple cases when my correct answers got mis-evaluated and I lost marks. This is not expected from Coursera.

By 3531_ Y

Mar 5, 2022

quiz ans are cant get right

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder