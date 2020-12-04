About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization
Beginner Level

No previous Linux administration experience is required. Familiarity with basic system administration concepts will be helpful.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Access the command line.

  • Manage files from the command line.

  • Manage local Linux users and groups.

  • Monitor and manage Linux processes.

Instructor

Offered by

Red Hat

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started with Red Hat Enterprise Linux

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Accessing the Command Line

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Managing Files From the Command Line

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Creating, Viewing, and Editing Text Files

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings

About the Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization

Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems

