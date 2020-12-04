This course will provide you with a basic introduction to Linux® skills using Red Hat® Enterprise Linux 8. It will show you how a Linux system is organized, and will demonstrate introductory system administration tasks, which you will be able to practice on your own.
This course is part of the Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization
No previous Linux administration experience is required. Familiarity with basic system administration concepts will be helpful.
Access the command line.
Manage files from the command line.
Manage local Linux users and groups.
Monitor and manage Linux processes.
Red Hat
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Trust Red Hat® Training and Certification to help build skills and knowledge through flexible training options, real-world content and validation of skills through hands-on certification exams.
Getting Started with Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Describe and define open source, Linux, Linux distributions, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Accessing the Command Line
Managing Files From the Command Line
Creating, Viewing, and Editing Text Files
Chris is one of the most efficient, clean and To the point person who will guide you throughout and make sure you will learn the things not just complete them. Kudos to Chris.
Very satisfied and the tutor explained well. I love this course so much. Thank you for your time.
This was a great course for me to understand the fundamentals of Linux and waiting for more courses from RedHat.
Excellent Course on Linux with good video presentation and reading material. Highly recommend to anyone wanting to start or continue to learn Linux Command Line.
About the Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization
This specialization introduces Red Hat Enterprise Linux system administration and private cloud capabilities of IBM Systems. IBM Power servers will be used to demonstrate these concepts. Through three courses, you will learn a range of concepts from how to get started with Linux, to using Linux in a large private cloud environment with OpenStack-based products such as IBM PowerVC. Brought to you by IBM!
