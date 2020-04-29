KF
Sep 17, 2018
Useful practical course, especially about performance optimization. Window functions have many options, it would be nice to add window size description with practical examples or links to them.
JC
Jul 12, 2020
I really appreciated all of the labs that went along with this course. They were detailed and thorough and led us through some advanced concepts in a digestible, understandable fashion.
By Pranshu M•
Apr 29, 2020
Arrays and Structs could have been explained better and more practice on these topics could have been helpful. Otherwise the content is very good and informative.
By Vinay M•
May 30, 2020
The course content was good but there was a problem with audio quality. The audio was too low.
So I cut 2 stars from the rating.
By Nuril F R•
May 6, 2021
hmm this need update
By Michael Z•
Jan 19, 2021
Instructor needs to speak up and slow down. H mumbles over important concepts and pauses on unimportant topics. His explanations do not help answering module quiz on several occasions.
By Muhammad A R B Z•
Nov 14, 2020
The third course in this specialization is Achieving Advanced Insights with BigQuery. Here I build on my growing knowledge of SQL as I dive into advanced functions and how to break apart a complex query into manageable steps. They also covered the internal architecture of BigQuery (column-based sharded storage) and advanced SQL topics like nested and repeated fields through the use of Arrays and Structs. Lastly I dive into optimizing your queries for performance and how you can secure your data through authorized views.
By Antony J•
Aug 31, 2020
The SQL gets pretty advanced in this stage of the specialization and there's a sneak preview of integrating BiqQuery with Jupyter notebooks and Pandas in the GCP. I'm starting to feel confident that I'll be able to make use of the GCP for my own work. Can't wait for the final course in the specialization which is on Machine Learning!
By Michael H•
Feb 9, 2020
The instructor for this and the previous 2 courses is BY FAR the BEST instructor from Google so far. he took the time to pause while speaking to allow the student to absorb the concept (too many other instructors are just reading and not teaching).
By GAUTAM P•
Jun 11, 2020
Course is actually very helpful on understand BigQuery.I learned
Advanced Insights with cloud data lab,Visualization with Google Data Studio,Schema Design and Nested Data Structure and Advanced Functions and clause.
Thank you for teaching.
By Harold M•
Feb 17, 2018
Excellent course on BigQuery, Dataprep, DataStudio and Dataset Secure Access topics. Hoped to have more on Datalab and Bigquery, and also more difficult labs, but it's ok.
Overall this was a great course with great material.
Thanks!
By Konstantin F•
Sep 18, 2018
By Ricardo H•
May 19, 2022
Amazing, really enjoyed all the material and I feel like I have learned a lot about all the google tools, and I also have learned a lot more about sql such as with clauses and nested fields
By Jazmin C•
Jul 13, 2020
By Jorge C•
Sep 24, 2020
It's a very hands on material and the part I like the best is that everything that you learn is something that you can use on your daily basis if you work as a data analyst or similar.
By Larry M•
Aug 11, 2018
Excellent course; I only wish there were a much longer and more robust lab on optimizing query performance, after all the tips we learned in the corresponding lessons.
By Timothy W•
Dec 1, 2017
Lots of in-depth material covered in this course, including nesting of data structures. Also provides high-level introductions to Google Data Studio and Cloud DataLab.
By Michael T•
Jan 8, 2019
I learned lots about the structs and arrays and how it could be used to improve performance by creating parent child relationships instead of doing expensive joins
By Andy Q•
Aug 6, 2021
This course will help to uncover BigQuery's underlying data storage system and how to take advantage of it in order to write more efficient query statements.
By Alex T•
Aug 18, 2019
Cloud Datalab, BigQuery and Data studio are pretty impressive as they could all be use to help with marketing datasets and analytics. Now forward we go!
By Aniket G•
Sep 25, 2019
Learnt so much from the course especially how bigquery works, how data sharding is done and assigned to workers and how they work on that parallel.
By Claude E D•
Jun 27, 2020
This course summed up everything that I learned from the previous two courses. It was very helpful to understand the architecture behind BigQuery.
By Ridhima S•
Mar 25, 2019
Absolutely important topics such as handling nested fields, query optimization techniques and advanced functions are covered. Excellent content!
By Kris F•
Jan 21, 2018
Very informative and valuable learning. Enjoyed both the Google specific content as well as the general data analyst content.
By DeltaSmith R•
Sep 30, 2021
for me was not easy to digest but it was so interesting but the voice of the host makes me sleep cause is so monotone
By Lorenço•
Jun 3, 2018
Excellent course, material and labs. Congrats for Google professionals and Coursera staff. Keep rockking, cheers!
By Amine F•
Nov 2, 2020
It was my favorite course. This course is very useful to learn how to join tables and to create a lot of tables.