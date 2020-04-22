SR
Mar 25, 2020
Thanks to Coursera and AUTODESK for this amazing course. The lessons were informative and the assignments challenging. I thoroughly enjoyed the course.
PW
Feb 5, 2020
The course content is excellent. The learning steps provide you with a clear idea of how to make generative design. worth taking the course
By daniel m•
Apr 22, 2020
Generative Design for Additive Manufacturing is a really nice and powerful course! The most important thing that I have learnt is about the mindset that you have to get to Generative Design, your point of view must change, and when you do that ,magic start happen.
By Sascha Z•
May 12, 2020
Der Kurs war sehr gut :-) Es wurde von Anfang an alles gut erklärt und die Fragen waren gut zurecht geschnitten auf die einzelnen Lernbereiche. Die letzte Herausforderung war spannend und das Highlight des Kurses.
By Canvas A•
Mar 12, 2021
I have had a lot of autodesk courses.However this course was outstanding one because it covers cutting edge technologies in the course.you won't be regret
By Sachin R•
Mar 26, 2020
Thanks to Coursera and AUTODESK for this amazing course. The lessons were informative and the assignments challenging. I thoroughly enjoyed the course.
By Mayur J B•
Sep 4, 2020
very beautifully designed course with challenging final assignment on lamp fixture, I would be glad to learn generative design more deeper.
By Parikshit W•
Feb 6, 2020
The course content is excellent. The learning steps provide you with a clear idea of how to make generative design. worth taking the course
By Pritam A p•
Jul 3, 2020
This course was really great in order to study the shape optimization, weight reduction. Had wonderful time doing this course.
By Himanshu S•
Jan 4, 2020
Awesome learning material and a very interesting course. It contains very precise and in-depth knowledge of the topics.
By Tom W•
Jun 7, 2020
A great introduction to Generative, looking forward to completing the rest of the specialisation.
By Ingmar B•
Dec 16, 2019
A good opportunity to get up an running with the latest generative design technology.
By Andrew H•
Jan 9, 2020
Exceptional structure of lesson guides for a challenging but rewarding course!
By acintron•
Feb 20, 2020
This course is the true foundation for generative design. Worth the headache.
By Aadit G•
Apr 24, 2020
Superb course for basic knowledge of generative designing.
By Gavin B•
Nov 28, 2019
Great course. Learnt a lot about t-spline manipulation
By Ashish A•
May 22, 2020
Qualitie and knowledge full content.
By Sanket D P•
Apr 22, 2020
Well Explained by the instructor.
By nithin c•
May 19, 2020
good course exxplanation
By Anas M s s y I•
May 17, 2020
simple and effective
By Juan D•
May 31, 2020
Very good course!
By Nathan B•
Dec 24, 2019
Good times.
By harinadh v•
May 18, 2020
Good
By DYLAN T H•
Jan 9, 2020
Great introduction to the Generative Toolset in Fusion 360.
By MEMT04 A S•
Jun 27, 2021
very easy way to learn product designing and force analysis, one of the best and very handy software of autodesk to use
By sagar k•
Jun 9, 2020
Great Course on generative Desing through Autodesk and Coursera. Happpy to complete course one in this specialization.
By Deleted A•
Jun 12, 2021
Great course for beginner to understand generative design role. Easy to understand material and challanging test.