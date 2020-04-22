Chevron Left
This course introduces you to one of the more common applications of generative design: Additive Manufacturing or 3D printing as it’s also known. In this course, we explore the basics of geometry creation and the mindset shift needed to build a generative design—a deeper understanding of generative design, its parameters, and how to work with the results specifically aimed at making a 3D printed metal part. We develop insightful understanding of the generative workflow by exploring Autodesk® Fusion 360™ tools and combining them with the creative process of taking an idea to a 3D model. We'll learn how to focus on where a design is and isn’t and apply the generative design thinking process to define a study as we take a deeper dive into Fusion 360. You’ll need a paid subscription to Fusion 360 to complete the assignments in this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling: https://www.autodesk.com/products/fusion-360 Want to take your learning to the next level? Complete the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization, and you’ll unlock an additional Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Sharing your Autodesk Credential can signal to hiring managers that you’ve got the right skills for the job and you’re up on the latest industry trends like generative design. Enroll in the Specialization here: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/autodesk-generative-design-manufacturing Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

SR

Mar 25, 2020

Thanks to Coursera and AUTODESK for this amazing course. The lessons were informative and the assignments challenging. I thoroughly enjoyed the course.

PW

Feb 5, 2020

The course content is excellent. The learning steps provide you with a clear idea of how to make generative design. worth taking the course

By daniel m

Apr 22, 2020

Generative Design for Additive Manufacturing is a really nice and powerful course! The most important thing that I have learnt is about the mindset that you have to get to Generative Design, your point of view must change, and when you do that ,magic start happen.

By Sascha Z

May 12, 2020

Der Kurs war sehr gut :-) Es wurde von Anfang an alles gut erklärt und die Fragen waren gut zurecht geschnitten auf die einzelnen Lernbereiche. Die letzte Herausforderung war spannend und das Highlight des Kurses.

By Canvas A

Mar 12, 2021

I have had a lot of autodesk courses.However this course was outstanding one because it covers cutting edge technologies in the course.you won't be regret

By Sachin R

Mar 26, 2020

Thanks to Coursera and AUTODESK for this amazing course. The lessons were informative and the assignments challenging. I thoroughly enjoyed the course.

By Mayur J B

Sep 4, 2020

very beautifully designed course with challenging final assignment on lamp fixture, I would be glad to learn generative design more deeper.

By Parikshit W

Feb 6, 2020

The course content is excellent. The learning steps provide you with a clear idea of how to make generative design. worth taking the course

By Pritam A p

Jul 3, 2020

This course was really great in order to study the shape optimization, weight reduction. Had wonderful time doing this course.

By Himanshu S

Jan 4, 2020

Awesome learning material and a very interesting course. It contains very precise and in-depth knowledge of the topics.

By Tom W

Jun 7, 2020

A great introduction to Generative, looking forward to completing the rest of the specialisation.

By Ingmar B

Dec 16, 2019

A good opportunity to get up an running with the latest generative design technology.

By Andrew H

Jan 9, 2020

Exceptional structure of lesson guides for a challenging but rewarding course!

By acintron

Feb 20, 2020

This course is the true foundation for generative design. Worth the headache.

By Aadit G

Apr 24, 2020

Superb course for basic knowledge of generative designing.

By Gavin B

Nov 28, 2019

Great course. Learnt a lot about t-spline manipulation

By Ashish A

May 22, 2020

Qualitie and knowledge full content.

By Sanket D P

Apr 22, 2020

Well Explained by the instructor.

By nithin c

May 19, 2020

good course exxplanation

By Anas M s s y I

May 17, 2020

simple and effective

By Juan D

May 31, 2020

Very good course!

By Nathan B

Dec 24, 2019

Good times.

By harinadh v

May 18, 2020

Good

By DYLAN T H

Jan 9, 2020

Great introduction to the Generative Toolset in Fusion 360.

By MEMT04 A S

Jun 27, 2021

very easy way to learn product designing and force analysis, one of the best and very handy software of autodesk to use

By sagar k

Jun 9, 2020

Great Course on generative Desing through Autodesk and Coursera. Happpy to complete course one in this specialization.

By Deleted A

Jun 12, 2021

Great course for beginner to understand generative design role. Easy to understand material and challanging test.

