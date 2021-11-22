B
Nov 21, 2021
This is an excellent introductory course for Generative Design. It is properly organized and appropriately presented with a laser focus on Generative Design. I enjoyed every moment of the class.
SR
May 8, 2020
Thank you for this amazing course. Special thanks to AUTODESK for providing unlimited cloud credits to students like me.
By lateef b•
Nov 22, 2021
By Carlos A N T•
Aug 18, 2020
Great course. The examples, activities, and challenges are well chosen and give a complete state of the art about weight reduction using generative design.
By Sachin R•
May 8, 2020
By sagar k•
Jun 12, 2020
Another supirior quality course from coursera and autodesk in generative design series. Happy to complete second one.
By Kasuntha M•
Nov 20, 2020
Great course to enhance your knowledge with practical applications. Thank you all for the immense support.
By Deleted A•
Jul 28, 2021
Great course with unique applicable study to industry.
By Juan D•
Nov 27, 2019
Excellent! course to improve your skills!! Liked it!!
By Afif S•
Jun 30, 2020
Really a great course for mechanical engineers.
By nithin c•
May 20, 2020
Good Explanation of course by instructor
By VIGNESH R•
Sep 13, 2020
This course is really helpful for me
By Nathan B•
Jan 7, 2020
Fun course with great content.
By Pritam A p•
Jul 7, 2020
Excellent course to cover.
By alba•
Jan 6, 2021
love the final challenge
By Adnan M T•
Jan 11, 2021
Thanks Coursera.
By acintron•
Feb 20, 2020
Excellent class.
By SIVAKUMAR.G•
Jul 9, 2020
Good
By AKARSH B•
Oct 19, 2020
Very good course to understand and learn Generative design.
By Himanshu B•
Aug 10, 2020
Great course
By SENTHILKUMAR C•
Jul 11, 2020
Nice
By Mehmet B S•
Aug 29, 2020
poor