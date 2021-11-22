Chevron Left
Back to Generative Design for Performance and Weight Reduction

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Generative Design for Performance and Weight Reduction by Autodesk

4.8
stars
84 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

There are many considerations and factors that play a part in designing a new product. Cost is usually a big one, but sometimes there are other factors that are the main contributors to a product's direction. With vehicles, specifically motorcycles, we see advanced engineering practices performed on seemingly minor parts. In some instances, making a part as light as possible can have a big effect on performance. In other cases, the strength or stiffness of a part, such as a motor mount, is more critical than its mass. Generative design allows us the ability to solve for both problems at the same time and make informed design decisions without the sacrifice. In this course, we’ll explore how generative design can be applied to motorcycle parts to help reduce mass while also increasing performance. You’ll need a paid subscription to Fusion 360 to complete the assignments in this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling: https://www.autodesk.com/products/fusion-360 Want to take your learning to the next level? Complete the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization, and you’ll unlock an additional Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Sharing your Autodesk Credential can signal to hiring managers that you’ve got the right skills for the job and you’re up on the latest industry trends like generative design. Enroll in the Specialization here: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/autodesk-generative-design-manufacturing Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

Top reviews

B

Nov 21, 2021

This is an excellent introductory course for Generative Design. It is properly organized and appropriately presented with a laser focus on Generative Design. I enjoyed every moment of the class.

SR

May 8, 2020

Thank you for this amazing course. Special thanks to AUTODESK for providing unlimited cloud credits to students like me.

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Generative Design for Performance and Weight Reduction

By lateef b

Nov 22, 2021

This is an excellent introductory course for Generative Design. It is properly organized and appropriately presented with a laser focus on Generative Design. I enjoyed every moment of the class.

By Carlos A N T

Aug 18, 2020

Great course. The examples, activities, and challenges are well chosen and give a complete state of the art about weight reduction using generative design.

By Sachin R

May 8, 2020

Thank you for this amazing course. Special thanks to AUTODESK for providing unlimited cloud credits to students like me.

By sagar k

Jun 12, 2020

Another supirior quality course from coursera and autodesk in generative design series. Happy to complete second one.

By Kasuntha M

Nov 20, 2020

Great course to enhance your knowledge with practical applications. Thank you all for the immense support.

By Deleted A

Jul 28, 2021

Great course with unique applicable study to industry.

By Juan D

Nov 27, 2019

Excellent! course to improve your skills!! Liked it!!

By Afif S

Jun 30, 2020

Really a great course for mechanical engineers.

By nithin c

May 20, 2020

Good Explanation of course by instructor

By VIGNESH R

Sep 13, 2020

This course is really helpful for me

By Nathan B

Jan 7, 2020

Fun course with great content.

By Pritam A p

Jul 7, 2020

Excellent course to cover.

By alba

Jan 6, 2021

love the final challenge

By Adnan M T

Jan 11, 2021

Thanks Coursera.

By acintron

Feb 20, 2020

Excellent class.

By SIVAKUMAR.G

Jul 9, 2020

Good

By AKARSH B

Oct 19, 2020

Very good course to understand and learn Generative design.

By Himanshu B

Aug 10, 2020

Great course

By SENTHILKUMAR C

Jul 11, 2020

Nice

By Mehmet B S

Aug 29, 2020

poor

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder