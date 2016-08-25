To acquire an understanding of the fundamental concepts of genomics and biotechnology, and their implications for human biology, evolution, medicine, social policy and individual life path choices in the 21st century.
Genes and the Human Condition (From Behavior to Biotechnology)University of Maryland, College Park
- Biology
- Human Genetics
- Genetics
- Evolution
University of Maryland, College Park
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Genetics
Module One provides a foundational overview of genetics tools and principles.
Know Thy Ancestors
Module Two explores the field of comparative genomics and traces our emergence as a species.
My Genes Made Me Do It
Module Three examines the role genes play in our behavior.
Midterm Exam
Midterm covering material in Module One through Module Three.
The course was very informational and motivating to not only biologists but everyone who has a craze to do something beneficial to this world. Well done!
The syllabus is very well designed and the modules are equally interesting. I'm so happy i learnt so many new things in just one course. Really looking forward to more such courses :)
Broad spectrum over view useful to beginners as well as advanced learners. would have loved to be able to download slides along with Transcripts for later revision , Thank you UMCP and the Faculty !
Really interesting material and well taught, even entertaining at times! :0) The quizzes were detailed but not excessively hard, and did a good job of assessing if you had learning the material.
