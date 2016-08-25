About this Course

21,208 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Biology
  • Human Genetics
  • Genetics
  • Evolution
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(2,955 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Genetics

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Know Thy Ancestors

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

My Genes Made Me Do It

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Midterm Exam

1 hour to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GENES AND THE HUMAN CONDITION (FROM BEHAVIOR TO BIOTECHNOLOGY)

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder