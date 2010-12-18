About this Course

Sciences Po

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1: The variable-geometry maps of the European territory : who and what determines/set the EU boundaries?

Week 2

Week 2 : The european integration, a pioneer political and territorial project

Week 3

Week 3 : The major outer challenges for europeans by 2050 : What is the impact of the world on the EU ?

Week 4

Week 4 : Europe in the world space : between power, influence ans marginalization

