YD
Dec 6, 2016
This was one of the most interesting coursers so far, especially the Game part. I'd definitely recommend this course to anyone who wants to learn how to understand political behavior.
DB
Oct 28, 2020
I found this to be very informative. The speakers are truly experts in their field. I can't believe you get this type of learning for free (provided you do not need the certificate).
By Danai P I•
Jan 8, 2019
I was very excited to take this course, but it is unfortunately rather disappointing.
Firstly, the course is significantly outdated, as most of the readings, videos, and materials predate the Juncker administration - so expect the information to be at least 4 years old. It does not cover current issues of European politics, such as the rise of Euroscepticism throughout the union or Brexit.
Secondly, even though it is advertised as an English language course, most materials are in French. Some videos - the ones provided by Sciences Po - are subtitled in English but rather difficult to follow. Other written materials are usually badly translated in English (I can only assume that they have been automatically translated). I do not recommend this to anyone whose French is not up to par
Overall, this course would have been great in 2014 for French speakers, but at the moment it is quite disappointing.
By Vojtěch K•
Feb 9, 2019
A good course for students from non-European territories - I would say "Europe for beginners". However, as a European student of International Relations, I have found only a limited amount of new information in this course. Furthermore, I am very disappointed that this course is not updated! There were some really important events in the past two or three years: the whole Brexit, Macron in France, the last term of Mrs Merkel in Germany, upcoming elections to the EP... That is a real shame. Therefore, I give this course only two stars.
By Angela D•
Apr 5, 2020
I was very excited to start this course because I am an aspiring international relations student, but was disappointed almost immediately. First, this course is advertised as English but majority of the material is French with English subtitles. Subtitles are fine, but the problem with this material is that not all things are translated - so the speakers are translated but the diagrams/charts/powerpoint slides are all in French. I am fine with using a right-click on chrome for google translation, but this does not work for the pictures which contain French text.
Also, the material, while very interesting, is very outdated. I don't know when this course was designed, but most of the material's diagrams and statistics are from 2012-2014. They project how perceptions of Europe might be for the future, but the "future" for this course is 2016, which is 4 years ago now. I don't think it it fair to pay for a course where the facts and figures don't even hold validity while I am taking it. I wanted to learn about the geopolitics of Europe today, not the geopolitics of Europe from 2014. I think there is a major gap of important material here.
Overall, the course material was interesting, but definitely not what I was hoping for. I don't feel I have learned much either because the assessments are quizzes between 4-6 questions that you could answer if you just googled them. I wish the instructors would update the course and then it would be more valuable.
By Palina M•
Nov 6, 2016
Very good basic course for everyone interested in the European Union. Here you can learn about the past and the present state of affairs in the EU, as well as get to know some future challenges. The course is filled with lots of EU-related facts and statistics and presents the EU from different points of view. I would say the course is quite a "light" one: there are no peer-reviewed assignments and quizzes are rather short and easy, but it definitely gives food for thought. Be aware that the videos are in French but with English subtitles.
By Valentin M•
May 3, 2020
This course is in French with translation for some, but by far not all, important parts to English. This makes it the course of very limited use. Translation here means that one can read the script of the video or audio, making it a much dire tasks. I do not recommend this course to anyone below a B2 level in French.
I received my graduate degree from Sciences Po and I love the quality of education I received. But without overcoming the innate French disabilitiy to realize that most people out there don't speak French and that there's no use in making a course where SOME elements are translated, this institution will never become truly international.
Because it of very limited use for English speakers, this course unfortunately only deserves one star.
By Yakusheva D•
Dec 7, 2016
By inesmaria•
Apr 19, 2020
I am disappointed with this course.
Is outdated, information is up to 2015, a lot of European issues from the past 5 years are missing.
No chance for the students to reflect what we have learnt, like in other courses where you are asked to write an essay and then it is corrected and discussed between students.
Had to read the english subtitles in all the videos, so at the end this course is all reading for those who cant speak french.
By Amelia H•
Sep 25, 2017
I signed up and was excited to take this course. However, when I started watching the videos, I realized it was all in French without English subtitles. I subsequently had to un-enroll. Courses should be labeled with the relevant language they're in.
By Petrus J M C•
Aug 15, 2019
Many footages, readings are in French,
Missing links,
By Aimara P C•
Mar 3, 2019
Considero que el contenido del curso es excelente, solo sugiero la necesidad de actualizar los datos que se manejan, pues algunos de ellos han cambiado sustancialmente, y por tanto, modifican el análisis que pudiera derivarse de ellos. Otra sugerencia está relacionada con las preguntas del QUIZ, serían mucho más interesantes si estuvieran dirigidas a la comprensión o análisis del contenido de cada lección, y no datos numéricos específicos que para nada determinan si el estudiante ha asimilado el contenido o no. Por lo demás el curso me resultó de MUCHÍSIMA UTILIDAD. Una herramienta MAGNÍFICA es el Game al final de cada lección.
By Guillermo•
Jun 18, 2021
Es muy didáctico y completo. Ayuda a tener una comprensión integral de la situación geopolítica de Europa.
Aconsejaría actualizar el contenido y verificar los enlaces. Algunos llevan a portales de noticias que ya no están activos o remiten a artículos de opinión que piden una suscripción para leerlos.
Muchas gracias por su esfuerzo y tiempo para organizar este curso.
By Santosh M•
Nov 29, 2020
Geopolitics of Europe is a very informative and enriching short tern course by Coursera for any professional to gain deep insight into European Union origin, integration and expansion policies along with other aspects of politics, economics, foreign policy and business relations between EU and other countries of the world.
By Juan S V•
Feb 25, 2021
El curso contiene diferentes perspectivas respecto a las temáticas y dinámicas sociales, políticas y económicas de la Unión Europea. Expone como es vista desde el interior y las partes que la conforman y, también que influencia ejerce sobre el mundo y la percepción que se tienen desde diferentes rincones de esta misma.
By Pushkar B•
May 9, 2020
Being a student of international relations, I would like to thank coursera and sciences po university to provide me the quality study material and interviews of high officials.
It helped me in understanding the core of the subject
By Ali A•
Apr 17, 2021
Completed byAli Abd_elnabi Hamed Ebrahim
April 18, 2021
7 weeks of study, 2-3 hours/week
Grade Achieved: 94.13%
Ali Abd_elnabi Hamed Ebrahim's account is verified. Coursera certifies their successful completion of Geopolitics of Europe
By MACARTHUR K•
Jan 14, 2022
Course should be update and revise for currently context (Course is 2015's context)
Overall, it's great course, since it's few institution to teach this course, which I personally interested.
By Daniel A C B•
Oct 28, 2020
By Fathima T P•
Jul 24, 2020
This is an awesome course. And the presentation was good and informative. The course help us to learn more about EU. Thank you so much providing such a wonderful course.
By María J N V•
Dec 10, 2020
Great course to get a general overview of Europe and how it is seen from inside of the continent. Also points out key elements to understand it's geopolitics.
By Erick V•
Aug 30, 2019
Ótimo curso! Adquiri conhecimentos suficientes para uma melhor interpretação e análise da complexidade da União Europeia em seus diversos campos de análise.
By Liliya M•
Jul 12, 2020
The course is really interesting.
Some content were not available in English and some links were not more in use but I really liked the course !
By Alexandre V•
Dec 26, 2016
Excellente présentation générale de la construction européenne, avec une très bienvenue semaine 7 qui éclaire les événements majeurs de 2016.
By Muhammad A S•
Nov 1, 2020
Teachers are amazing. Course of brilliantly taught and gives and comprehensive insight of European political and social structure
By Ciaran P•
Sep 25, 2017
An alternative approach to understanding the place of Europe in the world from a French perspective. Particularly enjoyable.
By Sara P G•
Jun 18, 2019
Gran curso para entender la política europea. Los contenidos y la distribución de los bloques está muy bien.