Learn how advances in geospatial technology and analytical methods have changed how we do everything, and discover how to make maps and analyze geographic patterns using the latest tools.
Founded in 1855 as Pennsylvania's only land-grant university, The Pennsylvania State University combines academic rigor with a vibrant campus life. A nationally recognized Research-I institution, Penn State teaches students to be leaders with a global perspective.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started
Watch a short video to learn how this class works (it's a bit different than other MOOCs) and help make a map with your classmates.
The Changing Nature of Place
Discover the Geospatial Revolution and its impact on the rapidly evolving science of Geography.
Spatial is Special
Explore what it means to think spatially and consider the impacts of scale and time.
Understanding Spatial Data
Examine the key elements of spatial datasets.
Doing Spatial Analysis
Learn how Geographers solve problems using spatial analysis techniques.
Is a very important course that illustrates Geospatial RevolutionIt also shows important facts about maps
This course is really worth of it, for knowing, creating maps in open source software.
Very well-crafted introductory course, and great fun to take. It serves as an excellent first exposure to GIS and cartography. Thanks, Dr. Robinson!
So amazing!! Would 100% recommend for anyone with an interest in Geography and Geospatial analysis.
