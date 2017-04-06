PH
Apr 27, 2020
Well organized course structure and comprehensive reading materials.\n\nI have used 30% of the knowledge I learned from this course in the past two months in my work.\n\nRecommended.
Apr 6, 2019
from the first week it introduces the student to the subject it breaks the ice between the student and the subject.If you want to start this is the perfect place for you.
By Deleted A•
Apr 6, 2017
I thought the course had good overall information and provided an online mapping tool using ArcGIS despite access and technical issues which I recorded in the forums. I felt getting rushed at the end of the course for the major map project and peer review and final exam all in the last week. The map project itself should be Week 3, peer review Week 4, then final exam Week 5. All students should use the same ArcGIS Online too for the final map project, instead of allowing everybody a free-for-all to use whatever map tool they wanted to including images. I was steered to be more lenient in reviewing submissions of simple PDF or image map without interactive content. This made for an awkward and rushed peer review with little time to address access or technical issues. The final map project should be standardized for all students using ArcGIS Online for an equal playing field and applied learning.
By Katie B•
Jun 22, 2020
This is a very nice introduction for folks who don't know anything about GIS and its applications--the course will introduce you to some of the basic terms and concepts of GIS and mapping. There are different mapping assignments each week that introduce you to different ways to engage with digital mapping. The directions that walk you through the mapping exercise are very clear. There were small discrepancies between some of the directions and the webpages because this class was created over five years ago and the host of the webpage (who is different from the instructor) has updated it since then. But, that doesn't impact what you are quizzed on. The course will also introduce you how to analyze maps, and how this field is applied in today's world. This course is great for total beginners, like I was.
By Peng H•
Apr 28, 2020
By cody s•
Feb 9, 2019
This was a great introductory class to geospatial thinking. I really like how the class is set up, the content is easy to digest and explained in an exciting manner.
By Nikolas P•
Feb 26, 2020
This course has shown that it's possible do so many things in the webGIS workspace. There area some free tools that can help us in simple maps.
By Chris M•
Jan 5, 2018
The course itself was good and an interesting take on an element of GIS and cartography not necessarily covered in other GIS modules, sadly I must mark it down quite heavily as the final peer graded assignment is poorly constructed, Its marking guidelines have no structure at all and encourage a completely personal objective grade from the reviewers.
I have undertaken GIS courses from the University of Cali. Davis and the marking criteria are clear and concise, fair and unambiguous, giving the person studying a fair chance at a quality grade based on effort, this sadly is not the case for this course exam.
By Ann M•
Jun 6, 2021
Dr. Robinson's snark and witty sense of humor make this course a must for anyone interested in learning more about geography and cartography. Super-entertaining analogies and examples assist in learning and retention of information. This was a great class, and the mapping activities exposed me to tools and technologies that I was previously unaware of but which make my mapping endeavors much easier and less time-consuming.
By Saurav G•
May 2, 2018
Great course , completely covers all the fundamentals and provides interesting insights properly. Recommended to all geospatial enthusiasts.
By Popo M•
Nov 5, 2021
well arranged for Geospatial analytics
By David R•
Mar 9, 2018
Really enjoyed this course. It was carefully structured and presented in a light-hearted way, without dumbing down. The labs were interesting and introduced this old geographer to new ways of mapping and presenting information to learners.
Will be using story making maps with my adult learners and hope to build on the experience.
Great course, great ideas, well presented. A fabulous experience and really cheered me up!
By Hui D•
Feb 26, 2020
The best GIS courses and nicest teacher! You will receive tons of knowledge and resources for self-learning. GIS is my major and thanks to Prof.Robinson, I know more about it and I‘m inspired by him. You will also have a lot of fun here because the class are easily accepted by newcomers. I am sure that you will enjoy the humorous study atmosphere. Highly recommend it!!
By Alejandro V J•
Aug 24, 2020
It looks simple and easy to learn because it is simple and easy to learn. However, I still learned a lot and appreciated more what GIS and spatial analysis do for our daily life. Dr Anthony Robinson is a very good teacher and he was able to put across important, technical terms in a relatively easy manner. He was a bit funny too. Highly recommend.
By Artem L•
Apr 7, 2020
Really enjoyed the course and the details and fun way of interactions in the video and the great reading material. As i was engaged with another GIS course, I followed the tutorials quickly through as I was practising on the ArcGis software rather the online toolkit. It indeed helped me to develop a GIS Map part of the MIT challenge for Covid-19
By Chen W•
Feb 3, 2017
Love the knowledge, the humor, the inspiration. Overall, Dr. Robinson has taught us a great deal about how to make great maps, how to leverage location info (many sorts) and how to link info together to reveal interesting and insightful findings. I am very grateful I have taken the course and looking forward to being able to make use of it.
By Dylan F•
Feb 7, 2017
Instructor really made this course. If you want to learn about map theory and WHY maps are interesting and important, you need to check out this course. Dr. Anthony Robinson did a commendable job keeping the material compelling and the class a worthwhile venture. I can only hope he will hold more courses in the future.
By Алексей П•
Jun 13, 2020
This is just a great course. Excellent presentation of quite complex material with easy language and cool examples. I believe this course is a great opportunity to learn very useful mapping skills and learn about the current application of geospatial technologies.
By Asako Y•
Mar 5, 2018
An excellent introductory course that covers basic theories and concepts about mapping and engages you with a useful map creation assignment during the last week of the course. Lectures, videos, and texts and a list of resources all useful.
By Ricardo G•
May 31, 2017
I had some previous training on GIS, but still I have found this course interesting, enlightening on some aspects , instructive on many others and, above all, very well organized and designed for distance learning. Totally worth the time.
By syed A s n•
Mar 1, 2022
I just finished the course.This gives a great foundation for Maps . This course was great not only the materials but also the instructor. Once again, the course so mind blowing. I feel more confidence to do GIS related courses
By Nevena Y I•
Oct 11, 2018
I liked this course. I gained new knowledge every week and I solidified the old ones. I recommend it to other students. I enjoyed these weeks a lot. Thank you very much for the new knowledge, it was a great course.
By Gustavo E R G•
May 20, 2020
Un curso muy completo para iniciar y entrar en el mundo del analisis espacial y de los SIG's. Más allá, es un curso que motiva a las personas a que se interesen en estas herramientas para los problemas del hoy.
By Karen R•
Mar 7, 2022
I really love the course, I think it was special and clear and give a lot of ideas about the topic and let you get into the map's creation. At the same time, it gives you several resources for learning.
By Deleted A•
Apr 6, 2019
By Germano T•
Dec 11, 2020
Very well-crafted introductory course, and great fun to take. It serves as an excellent first exposure to GIS and cartography. Thanks, Dr. Robinson!
By Danny C•
Jul 26, 2017
Great introduction to GIS, and geospacial concepts. I would definitely recommend it to someone trying to get a feeling for what GIS is.