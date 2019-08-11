In this course, application developers learn how to design and develop cloud-native applications that seamlessly integrate managed services from Google Cloud. Participants learn how to apply best practices for application development and use the appropriate Google Cloud storage services for object storage, relational data, caching, and analytics.
Describe best practices for cloud-native application development
Implement storage solution for objects (binary and large files) using Cloud Storage
Differentiate between data storage options for various types of application data
Implement solution for storing non-relational application data in Datastore
- Cloud Storage
- Data Store
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Welcome - Developing Applications with Google Cloud
This module introduces the specialization and the course structure.
Best Practices for Application Development
This module introduces best practices for application development.
Cloud Client Libraries, the Cloud SDK, and Firebase SDKs
This module introduces the Cloud Client Libraries, the Cloud SDK, and Firebase SDKs.
Overview of Data Storage Options
This module introduces the various data storage options available to your applications in Google Cloud.
Best Practices for Using Datastore
This module covers best practices for using Datastore.
Best Practices for Using Cloud Storage
This module covers best practices for using Cloud Storage.
Wrap Up
This module reviews the concepts covered in the course.
It is an Amazing Course to learn and grow in life . Thank you Coursera and Google Cloud & Team for giving me this opportunity to learn and make my self better in the filed of Technology .
it is very amazing course i have learned very much from this, thank you Google, and thank you Coursera for a such nice Course.
This course on Application development helped gave me an outlook of how a app is uploaded and hosted in cloud.This was really useful .Thanks for the oppurtunity.
Great contents! I'd love to have more in depth labs like the one we had for Cloud Datastore and that there's a lab to do the same as in the demo videos
In this specialization, application developers learn how to design, develop, and deploy applications that seamlessly integrate managed services from Google Cloud. Through a combination of presentations, demos, and hands-on labs, participants learn how to use Google Cloud services and pre-trained machine learning APIs to build secure, scalable, and intelligent cloud-native applications. Learners can choose to complete labs in their favorite language: Node.js, Java, or Python.
