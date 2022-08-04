Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for GetVirtual: How to Launch Your Online Business by University of California, Santa Cruz

About the Course

The GetVirtual (GV) online training series teaches future entrepreneurs how to launch their first online business by providing step-by-step guidance for launching a website, building a logo and understanding the basics of online social media marketing. Course participants will gain access to GV's project management templates designed to support basic business transactions from initial client intake to invoicing. Through a sequence of activities, videos and readings, GetVirtual lessons build business IQ as well as the entrepreneurial and leadership mindsets essential to small business owners. Learners will leave the course with a customer ready website, logo and a treasure trove of customizable business templates designed to forge a successful, professional relationship with new customers....
