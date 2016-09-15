Around the world, we are increasingly socially and economically interdependent. Health on one side of the globe affects people on the other. Global health, once merely an ethical consideration, now dominates discussions and policies of global security. A diverse team of experts in this emerging field has come together to help you contextualize your experiences as a new or seasoned global health responder.
Changing Trends
We're starting off with two of our heavy hitter faculty. Dr. Skip Burkle will lead-off with a fascinating overview of emerging health threats to our planet in a sweeping narrative of changing conflict, urbanization, loss of biodiversity, and climate change. Dr. Steve Berman will then bring us up to speed on the millennium development goals, and give us an intimate look at how global health activities can be sustainable and responsible. Dr. Jay Lemery will round out the week of changing trends by covering what he thinks is the biggest threat -- climate change, and will first introduce the best available science, and the delve into the health effects.
Global Health Security
Last week we learned about emerging global health threats, millennium development goals, and climate change. This week, we're going to take a closer look at the underpinning of health-- the 'preconditions' if you will, including food, water and shelter. Daniel Silverstein will give a terrific 2-part overview on malnutrition and food security. Dr. Ryan Paterson will likewise explain why it's such a struggle to gain access to clean water, and both lecturers will discuss the challenges for funding agencies to fix these problems. Dr. Burkle will finish off the week discussing population growth and urbanization.
Global Burden of Disease
Last week's lectures focused on the 'preconditions' of health, including food, water, and shelter. This week, we'll get into the substance of the "health" in global health. A stellar line up of clinicians will outline their take on disease burden as well as how healthcare systems have succeeded and failed to meet emerging needs. Dr. Renee King will discuss the rise of non-communicable diseases (hypertension, diabetes, obesity) as well as the often stigmatized illnesses of mental health. Finally, Drs. Mould-Millman and Richards will explain how medical systems are responding to meet the global burden of disease.
Stakeholders
You've now learned about emerging global health threats, climate change in global health, the 'preconditions' of health, and disease burden. We're over the halfway point, and now it's time to meet the stakeholders-- the players, if you will who shape how global health is financed and how programs are prioritized and executed. Arlan Fuller talks us through the legal and moral constructs that underpin global health activities, and then we'll meet Dr. Satchit Balsari, who will interview Skip Burkle on the legal basis for giving aid-- very much setting the stage for week 5 when we focus on humanitarian crises. Dr. Balsari will finish the week by discussing the established standards in humanitarian activities-- i.e. the guidelines that humanitarian responders are expected to withhold.
Interesting and fun course. Thanks to all the folks that put this together. Dr John Quincy
Very integral, it includes a wide range of issues such as medical, environmental, and arquitectural aspects of a community.
Very nice course for Health related World knowledge
Incredible course. Very enganging, easy to comprehend, the essays are enjoyable. Faultless course, I would highly recommend it for anyone, it gives a very broad perspective of undersanding.
