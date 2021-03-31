L
Sep 15, 2016
Incredible course. Very enganging, easy to comprehend, the essays are enjoyable. Faultless course, I would highly recommend it for anyone, it gives a very broad perspective of undersanding.
Apr 26, 2017
Very integral, it includes a wide range of issues such as medical, environmental, and arquitectural aspects of a community.
By Bryan F•
Mar 31, 2021
A great and moving set of lectures spoiled by the PEER REVIEW essays. The 2d one had absolutely nothing to do with the course and the instructor waned (get this) 3,000 words in the essay! No wonder no one wants to take this one. There's no learners in the course to do peer reviews! And 6 modules of information with a quiz of 120 multiple choices, that you have to take to progress but (get this again) count nothing towards a grade for the Certificate! and it seems this one has been abandoned by the tutors and the Coursera learner community. Finally, (get this for sure) the MOST RECENT Discussion Posts are 5 YEARS OLD. An awful experience. NO STARS.
By Lindsay•
Sep 16, 2016
By JOHN Q•
Feb 3, 2018
Interesting and fun course. Thanks to all the folks that put this together. Dr John Quincy
By Jenevieve K•
Jan 24, 2017
Great course. One of the best I have taken on Coursera!
By AJAY N R•
Mar 26, 2022
Very nice course for Health related World knowledge
By Karen R L•
Apr 12, 2016
The presentation and content of lectures were compelling, motivating and disturbing. Very well done. No one really responded on the forums. This may have been because of small class size. In other classes I have taken on coursera the forums are quite active, and an instructor weighs in from time to time to answer questions or be present. Assignments were peer graded, so much was gained from reading other students interpretation of the material.
I suggest putting the additional reading lists at the end of each unit, or in a separate side bar. They were hard to find in the syllabus.
Overall an extremely worthwhile course.
By Ryan M•
Feb 6, 2016
Foundations for Global Health Responders offers an introduction to global health issues tailored for those interested in global health missions. The course includes video presentations and discussions by numerous physicians associated with the University of Colorado School of Medicine as well as several other subject-matter experts. I found the presentations and supplemental materials helpful in gaining a basic understanding that I can expand upon in the future. Well worth your time if you are interested in participating in global health missions but are not sure what area you might like to focus on!
By Mary K M•
Apr 20, 2022
There is a lot of old data in the presentations and course materials, as well as other contextual information in the course. It's clear the materials haven't been looked at by anyone at Coursera or CU in quite some time. I'm also not a fan of the "peer grading" system. In my case a "peer," who I gave a low grade because he did not come close to completing the assignment, retaliated by giving me a poor score on a paper I worked very hard on and in which I clearly articulated background points, impetus and stats for the suggestions, and recommended actions/measures. The lecturers are great overall. Dr. Skip Burkle in particular is a charismatic speaker with an incredible breadth of knowledge and experience.
Coursera should have better guidelines for updating their course materials. This has been a rather disappointing first brush with a global health course I was excited to fully complete.