Course 4 of 5 in the
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
What you will learn

  • Use the imagery in two different common types of analysis: NDVI and trained classification

  • Practice with tools to support image analysis using Raster Calculation and Spatial Analyst

  • Develop a large processing workflow in ModelBuilder

  • Use products derived from digital elevation models

Skills you will gain

  • Geographic Information System (GIS)
  • Imagery Analysis
  • Spatial Analysis
  • satellite imagery
  • Gis Applications
Course 4 of 5 in the
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Course Overview, Imagery, and Raster Calculator

7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 144 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

ModelBuilder and Other Topics

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 148 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Digital Elevation Models and Common Algorithms

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 106 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Spatial Analyst and Where to Go from Here

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 100 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

