EG
Oct 21, 2021
This was SO difficult and also so rewarding. Definitely the best test of our skills to date. The tasks tend to take a considerably amount longer than estimated by Coursera, FYI, if you're a beginner.
SM
Jul 16, 2017
The course contents are up to date and equip the learner to face the real world of Remote sensing and GIS. I encourage those who still hesitate to get enrolled to make their decision soon.....
By Paul E•
Aug 21, 2016
Whilst the material in the course is fine (although repetitious in places), the pacing is fairly poor.
Ultimately, there are three things covered by this course: a brief overview of remote sensing, hands-on raster classification and hands-on work with Model Builder work (using hydrology as an example framework). These then combine into the final submitted assignment. Many of the remaining lecture topics don't particularly link in to anything you'll be doing and are just "for interest's sake". Also, a lot of time is spent on the more intuitive aspects of Model Builder, but little to none is allotted to troubleshooting and the less intuitive aspects (for example, how to incorporate variables throughout a model or other issues with generalising a custom tool built within Model Builder).
If taking the course, be aware that the final submitted assignment requires formulating your own research question and unless you're already working in the field, can necessitate a significant amount of literature review for even the given example research questions. The gap in expectations and assistance is more of a chasm.
Unless you have the better part of a week free to commit to the course, it is advised that you skip ahead to the final assignment immediately and spread it over the full four weeks, spending the first week formulating the question, the second producing the classified raster and the third the model builder model, including any research necessary for this step. This gives the last week to produce products for submission or continue the work from the third week.
Hopefully in upcoming repeat sessions of the course, pacing will be improved, the grading rubric provided before final submission for the sake of transparency and clarity, and a little more guidance and actual feedback available in the forums, which are largely deserted at this point.
By Melissa P•
Aug 12, 2016
Another great course from Nick Santos. I am a GIS novice and it has made me feel confident with starting analysis of my own.
By Akhil C•
Jan 19, 2019
This is my personal review regarding this course. I am an Urban Planner by profession with a graduate as well as post graduate degree in Urban Planning. But still I can say that the way coursera teaches me the minor concepts regarding GIS, I didn't got this level of teaching even in my masters degree. The best part of this course was the final assignment as it was a bit different from the earlier assignments. This was more of an open ended assignment in which me as a learner utilized my own brain to do an analysis in my own area of interest. I am really thankful to coursera for helping me out to do the same.
By Alfredo A•
Oct 28, 2020
Very good course, but certain topics evaluated in this course were not well explain, specially remote sensing images processing (downloading and managing them to GIS)
By Esmaeel A•
Jan 23, 2020
An amazing course! well organized, very informative, and rich with resources and useful materials, with an excellent discussion forum to discuss the course subjects.
By ARTURO L G N•
Apr 23, 2020
Probably the best course in the specialization. You learn different tools, and at the final, each student designs a personal project.
By Matheus B•
Aug 31, 2016
I really think that this course is the best specialization already available online. I didn't regret to pay for a certificate.
By Mauro d T•
Feb 13, 2017
The instructor is very knowledgeable and has a great way of transmitting such complex concepts. The course syllabus is great!
By Tudor C•
Dec 5, 2016
The presenter is very knowledgeable and very pleasant. Also the content of the course is an unique find and of a great value!
By Md. A H•
Aug 29, 2019
It was an excellent course. The course made me explore the vast area of GIS application in solving real-life problems.
By Adrian H•
Nov 3, 2020
Peer review is ok for the first courses of the specialization, but now, here, real feedback is necessary. I hope that in the capstone project somehow someone from UCDavis engage a little bit more. I learned a lot, of course, but guidance, at least a little bit, is necessary.
By April H•
Dec 26, 2017
This course contains a good amount of information for intermediate GIS users, but it repeats too much material from the previous courses and the presentation of the material could sometimes be organized better. The remote sensing section is actually information-dense and overwhelming, and I'm disappointed that spatial statistics wasn't covered in more detail. Overall, I think the people who would get the most out of this class are those who are interested specifically in learning basic information about remote sensing and/or automation in ArcGIS.
As a sidenote, while the instructor does a very good job of simplifying concepts that not all students may have experience with, he for some reason feels the need to reassure his audience that he isn't going to delve into the difficulties of math. I think he should mention the bounds of the class without implying that math is prohibitively difficult; people only think math is hard because others make it seem so, and we shouldn't discourage people from learning more.
By Evan W•
Jul 18, 2019
Feedback in the forums was sparse and often required a long wait time to get a response from an AI - if at all. Glitches regarding certain tools made completing particular projects difficult, and solutions were not always implemented to help students navigate these difficulties easily. The specialization is great, but this particular course has been the most frustrating for me.
By Bruno A•
Dec 29, 2020
The section on satellite / aerial imagery is a great refresher and is very rewarding with its many, immediate practical uses. The section on Model Builder is also a must. Everything is easy to follow.
There are many smaller sections at the end with less value, but this is the limit of a general-purpose course, where topics / interests fan off into many possible directions. One cannot teach everything to everyone on everything. Rightly, this is where the capstone, more personal project takes over.
The instructor, as always in this specialization series, is great.
By BELTRAN•
Aug 25, 2020
One of the most challlenge, and encouraged course! The level of working is very hard! The professorr and materal are suitable to have success, on top of that the advices and feedback received by the peers that seriously work on it are priceless and well recognized, frutfully and rich of new ideas to continue the data analisys. Thanks 🙏 UC Davis, Thanks Coursera!
By Cornelya F C K•
Aug 6, 2017
Great course and great instructor! In the fourth course in the GIS specialization, you learn about satellite imagery and how you can use this type of data to test hypotheses. The course will push you to explore more on your own and apply the things you have learned in all four courses. I highly recommend this course!
By Cort C•
Oct 4, 2017
Great course that helps the learner gain an understanding of remote sensing and the processing that can be done on that type of data. Also a good intro into automation (model builder). The final project helps students prepare for the Capstone.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Mark K•
Oct 22, 2017
There's a lot here if you haven't done anything like this before. But if you have the 6 to 10 hours a week to do it (especially on the later stuff) you will certainly understand the basics of ArcMap. Good teaching, good exercises.
By Altaf A S•
Sep 2, 2021
The instructor is very good having excellent expertise in GIS and Remote Sensing. His way of teaching is simple and easy so that every one can understand, As an non-English participant, I understand his spoken english very well
By Rafael P•
Nov 22, 2020
Great course to provide you with sufficient knowledge to progress your GIS aptitude development depending on your field of expertise. Course is structured well to cover the relevant topics in such an expansive field.
By Sylvia A•
Sep 7, 2020
I think its a great opportunity to be part of this course especially knowing how to build models. The assignment was also a great way to put our thinking cap on to solve real world problem. Thanks Nick and your team.
By Huanglei P•
Dec 27, 2017
Thank you Nick, and the whole team who support the course. The course illustrates the most important contents of ArcGIS, which is really helpful for me in my work. It is one of the best online courses I have taken!
By Sarah P•
Aug 6, 2020
Great course. The instructor shows everything at a good level of detail, and the exercises are very helpful. I also learned a few tips along the way that have just helped me to navigate the software better.
By Nihal A•
Oct 6, 2020
This course has really good content, a lot to learn and the final peer review assignment was my favourite in the series. If it was not for this course I would have lost my mind during the COVID lockdown.