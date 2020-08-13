In this project-based course, you will design and execute a complete GIS-based analysis – from identifying a concept, question or issue you wish to develop, all the way to final data products and maps that you can add to your portfolio. Your completed project will demonstrate your mastery of the content in the GIS Specialization and is broken up into four phases:
This course is part of the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
Create a GIS project proposal
Develop a hypothesis for a GIS-based question
Complete a data analysis in line with your project objectives
Interpret and explain the results you obtained in comparison to your original GIS question and/or hypothesis
- Geographic Information System (GIS)
- Data Analysis
- Project
- Map Analysis
- Project Management
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Course Overview and Milestone 1: Project Proposal
In this milestone, you will have weeks 1 and 2 to build a project proposal that contains your research question or hypothesis, background information, potential data sources and methods, and your expected results. This proposal will lead you into future milestones by providing a guide to help keep your analysis on track. You will start by getting an overview of the entire project and the assignment for this first milestone. From there, you will learn about some sources for project ideas and data sources and look at an example project proposal.
Milestone 1: Project Proposal Submission
In this module, you will continue to work through Milestone 1, your project proposal as outlined in the first week. You will then submit your proposal for peer review.
Milestone 2: Planning Your Workflow
In this milestone, you will have week 3 to practice your algorithmic development. In the previous milestone, you posed a question you want to answer - now you'll develop a plan, your algorithm, for how to answer that question with GIS. In practice, this means you'll develop a ModelBuilder model that shows your planned analysis workflow, or some part of it. For those of you who are conducting an analysis that's not conducive to making a model, you can write out your series of steps instead. Regardless, by the end of this module, you'll have a plan for how to produce your results.
Milestone 3: Data Analysis
For this milestone, you will have weeks 4, 5, and 6 to process your data according to the model you created in the previous milestone, reinforcing your data analysis concepts and practice. When you complete your analysis, you will add metadata to any resulting layers, and you will also write an assessment of what the results mean and how they answer your research question.
@nickrsan is a great teacher who give you all you need to to get started with Geo Spatial Analysis, with ArcGIS. Thank you!
I was very happy with how this course was structured! It was very helpful and flexible!
I like the incremental approach for completing the final project and the clear goals.
This is an integrated project to go through the knowledge aquired during the entire specialization. I partaked in many MOOCs but this one in GIS has been one of the best I had never taken.
Knowledge of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) is an increasingly sought after skill in industries from agriculture to public health. This Specialization, offered in partnership with ArcGIS developer Esri, will teach the skills you need to successfully use GIS software in a professional setting. You will learn how to analyze your spatial data, use cartography techniques to communicate your results in maps, and collaborate with peers in GIS and GIS-dependent fields. In the final Capstone Project, you will create a professional-quality GIS portfolio piece using a combination of data identification and collection, analytical map development, and spatial analysis techniques.
