Course 5 of 5 in the
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
Approx. 62 hours to complete
English

  • Create a GIS project proposal

  • Develop a hypothesis for a GIS-based question

  • Complete a data analysis in line with your project objectives

  • Interpret and explain the results you obtained in comparison to your original GIS question and/or hypothesis

  • Geographic Information System (GIS)
  • Data Analysis
  • Project
  • Map Analysis
  • Project Management
University of California, Davis

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Overview and Milestone 1: Project Proposal

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

12 hours to complete

Milestone 1: Project Proposal Submission

12 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

14 hours to complete

Milestone 2: Planning Your Workflow

14 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 95 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

26 minutes to complete

Milestone 3: Data Analysis

26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 2 readings

