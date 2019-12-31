MD
Jun 5, 2017
This is an integrated project to go through the knowledge aquired during the entire specialization. I partaked in many MOOCs but this one in GIS has been one of the best I had never taken.
PK
Nov 22, 2017
Excellent course, I really liked pursuing the project of my choice and facing and demolishing all the challenges I faced on my way to the completion of the project.
By Anthony L•
Dec 31, 2019
The content of this course (and the entire GIS Specialization) was great. The teacher is amazing. The only problem with this course is that it does not appear to be popular. I am now finishing the capstone project and it seems like we are 4 to 5 students active on the forums.
When the grade is based on peer review, this is very stressful! I don't even know if the other students will complete and review my assignment on time before the deadline.
To be fair with UC Davis, I think it is OK to rely on peer review for the first 4 courses of the specialization; this would reduce their workload. However, I really think that grading for the Final Project should be done by UC Davis. This will remove any risk of plagiarism and lift up the people who really worked hard on their project.
In addition, I had some issues with some of my peers who made me fail an assignment, without any justification (this was in another course of the same specialization). I think it should be the duty of the UC Davis team to intervene in such a case, especially when you have such a small number of students doing the Specialization.
By Marit d L•
Oct 22, 2018
Very good course, although I would like to see the assignments for the final project/course not being peer reviewed but rather by professionals. That would make the certificate even more valuable. Peer review has some large disadvantages. Nevertheless, the experience in GIS that I gained by doing this project is huge. Thanks a lot!
By Gary S•
Mar 17, 2017
A good course with clear instructional materials and excellent presentation. However the reason it does not get 5 stars is that when I signed up to the GIS specialisation in April 2016 I was led to believe that course instructors would review my capstone project. Indeed, this was one of the incentives for me in signing on to the specialisation. I realise that with the number of students undertaking the course this did not become very practical, so that the capstone project was peer reviewed instead. I found this somewhat disappointing though as the feedback gained was often quite limited and it reduced the value of the Certificate.
By Bojan C•
Jun 12, 2017
I found this Project really useful. It was the opportunity to put in practice a lot of things that I learnt from the previous courses. Time allocated for it is appropriate. Through whole Specialization I appreciate cooperation and help from the peers and instructors. I appreciate also possibility to get Student License for ArcGIS Software.
Room for improvement: There would be very beneficial for us as course students to have a feedback from instructors. I understand that it would be significant effort for them and I believe it wouldn't be paid but, I think at least for this Capstone Project should be considered some professional assessment of the job we done. I appreciate feedback from my colleagues, too, but I am afraid most of us are not as competent as we should be to evaluate appropriately other's people Capstone Project work.
Final grade in my opinion at the scale from 1 to 10 is 9.
By Maarten B•
Jun 2, 2017
A very good, in-depth course. Well written, clear objectives and courses. Nick Santos is a very good instructor. For me it was an introduction into GIS. I have two years of professional training as an Hydrographic Surveyor, but this really was all new to me and it was a pleasure to follow the courses.
Thanks to Nick Santos, my fellow students (for evaluating my work and giving me valuable feedback) and the Regents of Coursera.org. Without Coursera I would not have been able to change careers into GIS!
By Pratyush K•
Nov 23, 2017
By Gokce S•
Mar 12, 2019
The grading system was not very efficient and there were so many plagiarized submissions.
By Moctar D•
Jun 5, 2017
By Dmitry E•
May 30, 2017
Excellent course and excellent specialization! I got new knowledge and great pleasure from studying! Many thanks to Coursera, UC Davis and personally to Nick Santos!
By Aleck T v M•
Nov 22, 2016
Great class, helpful professor and admin!
Definitely scratched the core of arcGIS, and will be doing more analysis in the future!
By Skylar B•
Nov 2, 2019
I liked putting in practice what I learned in the previous courses. A big issue I had is that the final project requires you to make a web map on arcgis online, depending on the size of your project or if your final data is raster based this is almost impossible to do with the license the program provides you. I think this should be warned about in the beginning so that you can better plan your project.
By Cyril T N•
Mar 16, 2021
I am very happy I took not just this course but the entire module. Two days ago, I got an offer from the University of Twente to study a MASTER'S GEO-INFORMATION SCIENCE AND EARTH OBSERVATION within 24 hours of applying to the program. The content on my motivation was based on all I have learned throughout the specialization. I strongly recommend this course to anyone who aspires to chase an advanced research degree in GIS-related areas.
By Sayed S•
Dec 24, 2018
Thank you very much for presenting me at the GIS course on the famous coursera website
I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Dr. Nick Ali for his explanation in this session and to thank the rest of the team supervising me for everything in this session to help us
And also special thanks to the technical support for their efforts to respond to any inquiry as soon as possible
I wish you all more success and excellence
By David M•
Mar 12, 2017
This course, this whole specialization, was extremely challenging and at times frustrating but also rewarding and very thorough in what it covers in GIS. Further, Nick Santos is an outstanding professor who gives the necessary time to students!
By Juan C G H•
May 2, 2018
Excellent. It is organized like a real project and makes you follow all the necessary steps to achieve your objectives.
By Jesús A•
Aug 29, 2017
Outstanding!
Having completed all specialization will make you a perfectly qualified GIS professional.
By Aurora H•
Nov 22, 2016
Great class! It was very helpful to bring all of my new skills together for one final project.
By Aakash B R•
Nov 21, 2016
i loved participating in this course. I really learned a lot. :) thank you
By henloy A•
Feb 2, 2019
Great project platform to showcase what we learnt in the courses
By Md. S•
Nov 18, 2016
Very resourceful course for those who want to learn GIS.
By Cort C•
Nov 13, 2017
Perfect "cap" on the end of a great specialization.
By kailash p•
May 8, 2018
Nice and very Knowledgeable course Thanks Team
By yasmine•
Dec 2, 2018
Excellent course, I learnt a lot! Thanks
By COD_GENTLE•
Feb 9, 2018
it really was a great experience
By Gintare M•
Oct 6, 2018
Great course!