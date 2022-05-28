About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Global Challenges in Business Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Module 1: Capstone Overview & Company Analysis

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2 Country Selection

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3 Customer Understanding

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4 Entry Strategy

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Global Challenges in Business Specialization

Global Challenges in Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder