Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Challenges in Business Capstone by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
The capstone for the Global Challenges in Business specialization will provide a learning experience that integrates across all the courses within that specialization. It will involve analysis of a situation concerning an actual business with a view to work toward a global stakeholder engagement business plan for introduction of a new product. Students will analyze a situation taking the vantage point of a global company and develop a global stakeholder engagement plan for a specific geography (chosen by students’ region or country of residence, or other consideration)....
By Pamphile G
Aug 29, 2020
This course is one of the best for not saying the best of its kind. It equipped me with the tools and strategies but also the sought-after skills that I need to help any multi-national corporation to succeed in its overseas expansion.