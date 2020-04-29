What are the world’s major health challenges? What contributes to them? What can we do to improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities?
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Basic Concepts in Global Health
This module covers some of the most important basic concept that you need to know to understand global health. In particular we will focus on key terminology and the determinants underlying health and disease.
Understanding the Key Global Health Challenges
This module focuses on examining the causes and distribution of infectious disease, noncommunicable disease, injury/violence/disaster, and MCH (maternal and child health).
Actors & Action: Finding Global Health Solutions
This module explores the main global health actors, how they work, and what strategies they use to improve global health outcomes and to solve global health problems.
Very Informative. The lecturer was knowledge and genuinely interested about the topic. This course has furthered my interest in global health (previously, my focus was on community health).
love how the lecturer is laidback instead of being monotonous and dry. Knows how to have fun while making us think and apply what we learnt. Really learnt a lot from supplementary interviews
This course opened my eyes to a lot of issues and challenges in the world of global health and it also exposed me to solutions and future recommendations to solutions. Thank you for this.
Very interesting and engaging! This course sparked my interest in online courses and taught me valuable information about global health: a topic I am now hugely interested in. Thank you, Dr. Boyd!
