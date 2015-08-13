To explain how globalization rebuilt public policy and social behavior, we study the different political, economic, and social actors - public or private, individual or collective - and the exchanges and interactions between them that are remaking international relations. This course is inspired by a French sociological and historical approach to international relations.
Founded in 1872, Sciences Po is France's leading university in the social sciences. For over 140 years, Sciences Po has educated decision-makers of the public and private sectors.
Introduction
The current global world implies a new approach of the international arena, breaking with classical theories.
Inequalities
The main economic and social parameters indicate an unequal and instable world.
Regionalism
The nation-state territory is challenged by new kinds of integration, and particularly by fragile regional constructions.
World Actors
Nation-states are no more the only international actor. Many groups and 7 billions of individuals are now potential actors of our current international system.
Excellent course, professor very well organized and the material is most informative. Well worth the effort.
This course really puts into context the current state of the world today. No regrets taking this course. Super informative
Fantastic (ou fantastique)! I wish that portions of Badie's many writings were available as PDF downloads to accompany the course lectures.
I really enjoyed this course. Bertrand Badie has a great view, and the course content is rich. I am very grateful to my university (UNESP-Brasil) for the opportunity, to Coursera and to Sciences Po.
