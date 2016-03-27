GT
Oct 20, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. Bertrand Badie has a great view, and the course content is rich. I am very grateful to my university (UNESP-Brasil) for the opportunity, to Coursera and to Sciences Po.
DA
Oct 17, 2015
I finally understood our global world. Course stracture allowed a holistic view of our world evolution.\n\nI retained the quote "peace the the time between two wars" Oh so true unfortunately!
By Liesbeth B•
Mar 27, 2016
Amazing insights and very refreshing to see the evolution of the world and its powers from a global perspective rather than the dominant western.
By Ana C•
Jan 2, 2016
I wish I could give this a higher rating, but I do not think it was a good decision to deliver this course in English; this would have been a much stronger course if Dr. Badie had delivered the lectures in French, and English subtitles had been available. He clearly has the expertise to give this course and many of his insights were fascinating. Unfortunately, I do not feel his command of English matched his store of knowledge about international affairs. An English speaker serious about learning would not have a problem with subtitles.
By Juan J•
Nov 12, 2015
Ha sido una experiencia agradable, tema de actualizada visto desde un enfoque de la Ciencia Política que deja la tarea para muchos científicos sociales de salir del realismo extremo al analizar las Relaciones Internacionales.
Muchas gracias Señor Badie, ha sido un honor.
By Laura V•
Nov 13, 2015
Great approach, excellent exposure of the subject. It is an issue of enormous importance, everyone should follow this course.
Approche magnifique et excellente exposition du sujet. C'est une question d'une telle importance que tout le monde devrait suivre ce cours.
By Yerke A•
Aug 12, 2015
Prof. Badie is the best! He's very knowledgeable and explains material clearly. I read his work fand I'm very glad that he teaches this class online! Videos are also of high quality and very beautiful esthetically. Merci SciencesPo :)
By Gigi•
Feb 8, 2016
Thanks very much for this interesting course. This course is well structured and the explanations are very clear.I can't say how much I learnt from you Professor.
I wish you can offer more courses.
Best Regards
By Guilherme T•
Oct 20, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. Bertrand Badie has a great view, and the course content is rich. I am very grateful to my university (UNESP-Brasil) for the opportunity, to Coursera and to Sciences Po.
By Deleted A•
Oct 18, 2015
I finally understood our global world. Course stracture allowed a holistic view of our world evolution.
I retained the quote "peace the the time between two wars" Oh so true unfortunately!
By Scott56•
Aug 13, 2015
Fantastic (ou fantastique)! I wish that portions of Badie's many writings were available as PDF downloads to accompany the course lectures.
By Sean A•
Aug 19, 2017
This course really puts into context the current state of the world today. No regrets taking this course. Super informative
By Cleiton P•
Sep 14, 2015
Such an interesting course with a great professor.
Thanks for sharing it with us and the best regards from Brazil.
By Javier C•
Feb 23, 2021
Amazing course. Maybe is a little bit outdated but is perfect for beginners in International Relations studies.
By Carmelo M•
Dec 20, 2015
Excellent course, professor very well organized and the material is most informative. Well worth the effort.
By Jennie S•
Jul 14, 2017
EXCELLENT -- comprehensive, clearly explained, entertaining, and so informative. Thank you ScPo!
By Joseph C•
Aug 18, 2015
Very interesting, informative and entertaining. The French viewpoint was most enlightening.
By Tiffany G•
Oct 13, 2015
This course is thorough, insightful and profound! He's an awesome instructor and fun..
By Tianjing C•
Dec 30, 2018
It's a great course! Holding a clearer vision on international affairs right now.
By Anudeep C•
Apr 15, 2016
I like this module , it thought excellent academic information
By Kingshuk S•
Jul 6, 2016
Excellent introduction to International relations
By Cyril r•
Nov 27, 2015
La version française sur FUN est très bien aussi.
By Ricardo O•
Aug 17, 2015
Good course. Excellent materials and resources.
By Oscar N R•
Jan 21, 2018
Excelente, didáctico y muy buenas fuentes.
By Maxime V•
Oct 9, 2015
Simple precis et concis. Tres bon MOOC.
By caroline c•
Nov 11, 2015
SO informative – I love this course!
By GM‘s D•
Aug 18, 2021
I truly love Sciences Po!