Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Cloud Storage and Containers for AWS Professionals by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is the third course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing AWS knowledge, and it compares Google Cloud and AWS solutions and guides professionals on their use.
This course focuses on Storage Options and containers in Google Cloud. The learners apply the knowledge of storage and containers in AWS to explore the similarities and differences with storage and containers in Google Cloud. Learners get hands-on practice building and managing Google Cloud resources....