Chevron Left
Back to Google Cloud Storage and Containers for Azure Professionals

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Cloud Storage and Containers for Azure Professionals by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is the third course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing Azure knowledge. It compares Google Cloud and Azure solutions and guides professionals on their use. This course focuses on storage options and containers in Google Cloud. The learners apply the knowledge of storage and containers in Azure to explore how they differ from Google Cloud. Learners get hands-on practice building and managing Google Cloud resources....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder