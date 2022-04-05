Learner Reviews & Feedback for App Engine: Qwik Start - Ruby by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
This hands-on lab shows you how to create a small App Engine application that displays a short message. Watch the short video <A HREF="https://youtu.be/s0-pfuXj1aA"> Build Apps at Scale with Google App Engine</A>....
By Saifaldeen A
Apr 5, 2022
This course is completely scam also will learn nothing and alos is available for a free