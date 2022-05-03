Chevron Left
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab you will use Vertex AI to train and serve a model with tabular data. You will build a fraud detection model to determine whether a particular credit card transaction should be classified as fraudulent....
By Alejandro H M

May 3, 2022

El titulo no corresponde con lo que enseñan en el curso

