Chevron Left
Back to Compare Cloud AI Platform Models using the What-If Tool to Identify Potential Bias

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Compare Cloud AI Platform Models using the What-If Tool to Identify Potential Bias by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab we use the What-If tool to inform model modifications. Model versioning is maintained using AI Platform....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder