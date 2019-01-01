Learner Reviews & Feedback for Datastream MySQL to BigQuery by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. Learn to migrate MySQL Databases to BigQuery using Datastream and Dataflow.
Datastream is a serverless and easy-to-use Change Data Capture (CDC) and replication service that allows you to synchronize data across heterogeneous databases, storage systems, and applications reliably and with minimal latency. In this lab you'll learn how to replicate data from your OLTP workloads into BigQuery, in real time.
You will begin by deploying MySQL on Cloud SQL and import a dataset using the gcloud command line. Then, in the Cloud Console UI, you will create and start a Datastream stream and a Dataflow job for replication. The replication uses a Dataflow template to enable continuous replication of data, along with Cloud Storage and Pub/Sub for buffering data....