Learner Reviews & Feedback for Dialogflow CX: Contextual Intents by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab you will learn how to use some advanced Dialogflow CX features, like how to let a user ask your virtual agent to repeat what it said; let the user ask common questions from your FAQ in the middle of another conversation; ask context-sensitive questions, and add conversational branching and looping based on current values in the session parameters....