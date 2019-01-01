Learner Reviews & Feedback for Identifying and Resolving Application Latency for Site Reliability Engineers by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you will learn how to use the Cloud Operations Tracing and Profiler tools to diagnose and correct application latencies.
Site Reliability Engineers (SRE) have a broad set of responsibilities, of which, managing incidents is a critical part of their role. In this lab, you will learn how to take advantage of the integrated capabilities of Google Cloud's operations suite to observe latency of applications deployed and set Service Level Indicators and Objectives to resolve such latencies....